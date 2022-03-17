Community Event Billboard

Friday, 18 March

Ride 2 School Day

Location: Memorial Park, Winton

Time: 7am

Mayor’s Morning Tea

Location: Memorial Park, Winton

Time: 10am

Easter Colour Competition

Collect your colouring sheet from any Library or Council office within the region.

Outback Futures Community Visit

Wellbeing support through a dedicated team at Outback Futures; services offered include counselling, psychology, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

Contact email address: info@outbackfutures.org.au

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9.30am

Lucky Street Draw

For more information call the Birdcage Hotel at (07) 4658 1230

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 5pm

Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw

Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 6.30 pm

Scavenger Hunt

This March, Council is hosting the region’s biggest ever scavenger hunt! For more information or to gain access to the smart phone app please visit longreach.qld.gov.au/events or give us a call on (07) 4658 4111.

Location: Across the region

Isisford Skin Clinic

Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks

Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731

Time: 9am

Time: 6 pm

Saturday, 19 March

Winton Men’s Shed Open Day

Location: Winton Men’s Shed

Time: 9am

Alpha Rugby League Football Club – Trivia Night

Time to test your trivia knowledge. $20.00 per team of 6. Dinner and bar available. Register your team on the night or via email at alphabrumbies@gmail.com

Location: Alpha Town Hall

Time: 6pm

QCWA

Just bring yourself or a friend as well and your sense of humour.

Location: Qantas Park

Time: 9am

Beach Race Day

Get ready for the first Longreach Race Day of the year, the 5 race program, ‘Beach Race Day – XXXX Publicans Cup!’ Bring the whole family and your mates for an entertaining afternoon of country racing and don’t forget to keep it casual with our beach theme!

Location: Longreach Racecourse

Time: 12pm

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting

Come along to learn new skills and make friends.

Location: 12 Swan Street

Time: 2pm

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Sunday, 20 March

Community Yard Sale

Stuff to sell and treasures to find? Set up a site or head down to hunt for treasure.

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 9am

Men’s Shed Markets

For more information please call 0400 719 837.

Location: Ilfracombe Main Street

Time: 7am

Community Garden

Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.

Location: Longreach Youth Centre

Time: 6.30 am

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 21 March

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Tuesday, 22 March

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit. A friendly and informal playgroup with a regular routine, safe outdoor play area and a range of organised activities for babies, toddlers and pre prep aged children. Please bring shared morning tea, hat & water.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach

$10 per session, first session free

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 5.30 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 23 March

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Ricca Terra Wine Dinner

Head over to Harrys for a night filled with delicious wine and food. 4 wines & 4 courses – all matched perfectly. Hosted by Laurie Greenwood. A night not to be missed.

Location: Harry’s Restaurant

Time: 6.30pm

Dance Lessons – Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Thursday, 24 March

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm