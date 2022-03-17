Community Event Billboard

Friday, 18 March
Ride 2 School Day
Location: Memorial Park, Winton
Time: 7am
Mayor’s Morning Tea
Location: Memorial Park, Winton
Time: 10am
Easter Colour Competition
Collect your colouring sheet from any Library or Council office within the region.
Outback Futures Community Visit
Wellbeing support through a dedicated team at Outback Futures; services offered include counselling, psychology, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
Contact email address: info@outbackfutures.org.au
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9.30am
Lucky Street Draw
For more information call the Birdcage Hotel at (07) 4658 1230
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 5pm
Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw
Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 6.30 pm
Scavenger Hunt
This March, Council is hosting the region’s biggest ever scavenger hunt! For more information or to gain access to the smart phone app please visit longreach.qld.gov.au/events or give us a call on (07) 4658 4111.
Location: Across the region
Isisford Skin Clinic
Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks
Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731
Time: 9am
Time: 6 pm
Saturday, 19 March
Winton Men’s Shed Open Day
Location: Winton Men’s Shed
Time: 9am
Alpha Rugby League Football Club – Trivia Night
Time to test your trivia knowledge. $20.00 per team of 6. Dinner and bar available. Register your team on the night or via email at alphabrumbies@gmail.com
Location: Alpha Town Hall
Time: 6pm
QCWA
Just bring yourself or a friend as well and your sense of humour.
Location: Qantas Park
Time: 9am
Beach Race Day
Get ready for the first Longreach Race Day of the year, the 5 race program, ‘Beach Race Day – XXXX Publicans Cup!’ Bring the whole family and your mates for an entertaining afternoon of country racing and don’t forget to keep it casual with our beach theme!
Location: Longreach Racecourse
Time: 12pm
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting
Come along to learn new skills and make friends.
Location: 12 Swan Street
Time: 2pm
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 20 March
Community Yard Sale
Stuff to sell and treasures to find? Set up a site or head down to hunt for treasure.
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 9am
Men’s Shed Markets
For more information please call 0400 719 837.
Location: Ilfracombe Main Street
Time: 7am
Community Garden
Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 6.30 am
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 21 March
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?
Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road
Time: 7pm
Tuesday, 22 March
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit. A friendly and informal playgroup with a regular routine, safe outdoor play area and a range of organised activities for babies, toddlers and pre prep aged children. Please bring shared morning tea, hat & water.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach
$10 per session, first session free
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 5.30 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wednesday, 23 March
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Ricca Terra Wine Dinner
Head over to Harrys for a night filled with delicious wine and food. 4 wines & 4 courses – all matched perfectly. Hosted by Laurie Greenwood. A night not to be missed.
Location: Harry’s Restaurant
Time: 6.30pm
Dance Lessons – Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Thursday, 24 March
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm