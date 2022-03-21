John Villier’s Prize announced

This year’s John Viller’s Outback Art exhibition, generously sponsored by The John Villiers Trust, saw a record number of sales, 208.

The 40 Artworks were chosen by judges Sarah Barron – Co-Chair Flying Arts Alliance and Leanne Kelly Galleries Coordinator Moreton Bay Regional Council, with $16000 in prize money shared by the winning artists – Adult and Emerging Youth Category, and $10000 for the Major Prize Winner.

The 2022 John Villiers Outback Art Prize Finalist Exhibition will be on display at the Outback Regional Gallery Winton until Sunday 8 May.

Peoples Choice Voting is open now at the gallery and is sponsored by Ros Kavanagh of Elders Insurance Central Queensland.

For those who live remotely, all artworks can be seen via our online voting portal and people can vote there too, matildacentre.interactivink.com.au/vote.

Major Winner this year was artist Paul White from Bulleen, Victoria with his pencil on paper artwork ‘Lake Menindee, Running on Empty’. Paul won $10000 and this artwork is acquired by the Outback Regional Gallery.

Winner of the Emerging Youth Category is Isabelle Nutter with her artwork ‘No Worries’.

Our opening night and awards night attracted around 100 people including the support of Longreach Mayor Tony Raynor and wife Vicki and also Deputy Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council Neil Fisher.

All artworks are for sale and enquiries made through the Waltzing Matilda Centre.

Youth Development Workshops in Winton that have been sponsored by The John Villiers Trust will be announced soon – all youth are welcome to attend.

For any artists seeking to enter next years prize our call for entries will open mid year.