Aeronautical performances

Michael R Williams

A night to remember, some of Queensland’s biggest and brightest in the field of arts visited Longreach to put on a show at the Qantas Founders Museum.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra, the Griffith University Film, and the Queensland College of Arts teamed up to bring Longreach, and those who travelled, a weekend of arts.

This included a performance by the orchestra, fashion designers, and film makers at the Founders Museum.

Associate Professor and Deputy Director of Engagement Peter Morris said the idea for the performance occurred after attending a jazz musician performance at the opening of the museum’s roof.

“I thought it was a wonderful venue, and I started talking to Tony Martin,” he said.

“They said it was a great idea, they hadn’t done anything like that before.”

Mr Morris said when he first talked to the hosts they had sent him a map with the seating arrangement around the other way.

“No, I’m imagine the plane as our backdrop,” he said.

“Can’t you see it, and Tony Martin replied, ‘Oh we can see rock bands’.

“It’s a real venue.”

Mr Morris said he has many idea around possible events at the QFM into the future.

The event went on to showcase the local dance talent as well as a film inspired by the Winton Film Festival.

The film’s score was played live before an audience, and the music replicated the emotional status of a man drinking a beer in the outback and a alien driving a crashing plane, the man would go on to share a beer with the alien after he crash landed.

“It’s the quintessential Australian narrative,” Mr Morris said.

“I don’t care who you are, I’ll share a beer with you.”