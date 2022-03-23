High potential for tough flu season

Allowing for Covid cases discharged after completing isolation, the total number of active cases currently in the region is 4.

To date, accounting for those who have been discharged from quarantine, the Central West Hospital and Health Service has recorded 419 cases of COVID-19 since the first case on 22 December.

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Mr Christopher Sullivan said while case numbers appear to be stabilising in our region, we cannot afford to be complacent.

“Vaccination remains our best protection against the virus,” he said.

“As we approach April and May, Central West residents also should be aware that we are moving into the influenza season.

“Influenza has not figured highly in most people’s minds over the past two years of the COVID– 19 pandemic.”

Mr Sullivan said influenza numbers have been lower than normal over the past two years – with no laboratory-confirmed cases in 2021 and only 11 in 2020.

“This was primarily due to the various pandemic social distancing, mask-wearing, and other hygiene measures,” he said.

“The year before the pandemic, in 2019, the Central West recorded 192 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza.

“Laboratory confirmed cases are always only the tip of the iceberg for influenza cases, as many more cases occur who may not be so sick as to go to the doctor or may not be tested.”

Mr Sullivan said with pandemic measures largely no longer in place across the state, the potential for influenza to spread this year is much higher.

“So, as well as ensuring you are up to date with your COVID–19 vaccinations – first and second doses for everyone aged five years and over and a booster dose for everyone aged 16 years and over – please remember to have your influenza vaccination when these become available,” he said.

“We also encourage people to maintain good hygiene practices such as washing hands properly and often or using an alcohol-based sanitiser, staying at home when they are sick, and coughing or sneezing into their elbow.

“As well as good hygiene practices, vulnerable people also should make sure they are vaccinated against COVID–19 and receive their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, and ensure they are vaccinated against influenza when the vaccine becomes available from late April or early May.”

Everyone aged 5 years and over can gett their Covid vaccinated at:

– Muttaburra 22 March

– Alpha 24 March

– Barcaldine High School 25 March in the AM/ Barcaldine Hospital 25 March PM  Longreach 26 March

– Aramac 28 March

– Longreach Distance Education – 29 March in the AM

– Tambo 30 March

– Isisford 6 April

Both the Blackall and the Winton general practices are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

– Phone the Blackall General Practice on 4657 8200 during business hours to discuss your nurse-led vaccination appointment.

– Phone the Winton Medical Practice on 4657 2755 during business hours to book.

For other clinics, bookings are essential, please phone 1800 953 703, or email: CW COVAX@health.qld.gov.au