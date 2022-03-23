Goodby Paul

Michael R Williams

Despite only being in Longreach for eight months, Paul Ishiguci has managed to become a major part of the local social fabric.

Coming to Longreach as the CNC for Aboriginal Health, Mr Ishiguci has been working as a part of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Unit.

“The unit is here to support the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients of the hospital, we work to support their care,” he said.

But Mr Ishiguci has also been a part of many other community groups, including the Writers Club, and is a regular feature at social tennis.

“I can’t thank the Longreach community enough because I think I’ve had one of the best welcomes in my entire life,” he said.

“People have been genuinely friendly – the intention of creating a social network, I had never thought about that, but it was something I eased into and was available for me.

“The connections I’ve made here have been so valuable on so many levels, and I also hope I’ve made some impact as well.”

Mr Ishiguci summed up his time in Longreach as the best.

“My time here has actually put me back into a wonderful space where I”m happy to move on,” he said.

Unfortunately, Mr Ishiguci said it was the pull of the ocean that forced his decision.

“I’ve been doing remote and rural for work as a nurse for roughly 30 years, and I promised myself in 2019 not to work rurally anymore,” he said.

“But this opportunity with Central West came up, and I decided to take it and enjoyed every minute of it.

“But it’s the ocean that calls.”

Mr Ishiguci would like to thank all the people he’s met that have made an impact on his stay in Longreach.