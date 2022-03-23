Opera one step closer

Opera Queensland’s Festival of Outback Opera returns to the west from 18 – 27 May 2022.

Over 10 days, the unforgettable landscapes of Longreach, Winton, Barcaldine, Blackall, Tambo, and Windorah will take centre stage as the outback is filled with song, music, and performance following the great success of 2021’s inaugural Festival.

The 2022 Festival of Outback Opera, presented in association with the University of Queensland, features two spectacular open-sky concerts in Longreach and Winton, four performances of The Sopranos – a newly commissioned work by poet and writer Sarah Holland-Batt – Opera Queensland’s popular community singalongs Sing Sing Sing, and a program of community events and activations in quintessentially Outback locations.

Acclaimed soprano Greta Bradman and tenor Kanen Breen headline the festival, while conductor Dane Lam brings his inimitable style to the event as Music Director.

Opera Queensland received a $500,000 investment from the Queensland Government to support the 2022 Festival of Outback Opera and the creation of The Sopranos.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said Queensland Government support would help Opera Queensland develop and tour The Sopranos for the 2022 Festival of Outback Opera, building on the success of the inaugural event in 2021.

“The 2021 festival exceeded attendance targets and activated unique and iconic local venues in Longreach and Winton,” Minister Enoch said.

“It’s great to see Opera Queensland return to communities in this region with a brand-new operatic work to strengthen partnerships with local councils, grow audiences and realise positive economic and social outcomes.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said May was a terrific time of year to visit Queensland’s Outback.

“The mild, sunny days and cooler evenings are ideal for exploring the Outback and discovering the Festival of Outback Opera,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Outback Queensland provides a unique soundscape for the festival’s incredible opera performances.

“The Palaszczuk Government is supporting the 2022 Festival of Opera because we know how important this event is to local jobs, tourism operators, and the Outback’s visitor economy.

“Opera Queensland’s festival presentation is a great opportunity to start planning your 2022 Outback Queensland winter getaway.”