Bullsale showing promising season

Michael R Williams

The Royalla Shorthorns Bull Sale at the Longreach Salesyards showed that, this year, bull sales in the Central West are showing an increase in interest.

Elders Stud Stock Sales Specialist Andrew Meara said the market finished off strong last year and started off strong this year.

“This sale alone was definitely up from the previous,” he said.

“Today’s best was $21,000 and went to WG Cattle Company, which is based here in Longreach.

“We sold 20 bulls out of 20 and we’ve averaged $11,950 – so it’s been a strong day.”

Mr Meara said he was impressed with the quality of bulls.

“People are getting good money for what they are selling at the moment,” he said.

“The bulls went to a lot of repeat buyers, but we did have quite a few new ones.

“There was a good spread over the west.”

There will be another bull sale in late August.