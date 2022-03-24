Police Watch

Regan Draheim; Longreach Police Officer in Charge

A 32-year-old female from Longreach was charged with supplying a dangerous drug and possession of a thing for use in the administration or consumption of a dangerous drug after police executed a search warrant.

A 39-year-old male was charged with obstructing police as a result of the same incident. The female offender will appear in Longreach MC on 12 April.

A 49-year-old female from Longreach was charged with obstructing police after an incident in Eagle Street, Longreach on 18 March.

The offender will appear in Longreach MC on 12 April.

A 40-year-old male from Longreach was charged with possession of a thing for use in the administration or consumption of a dangerous drug after police executed a warrant at a Longreach address.

The offender will appear in Longreach MC on 12 April.

A 46-year-old male from Longreach was arrested for intimidating a witness and was held in police custody until Court yesterday when he was remanded in custody until the 18th of May 2022.

A 32-year-old male from Longreach was arrested for breaching his bail earlier this week and he will appear in Longreach MC on the 12th of April.

Police issued eight infringement notices for six speeding and two fatigue management offences.

There was one traffic crash reported in Longreach with one of the drivers receiving minor injuries.

It appears one of the vehicles failed to give way at an uncontrolled intersection leading to the collision.