Community Event Billboard

Friday, 25 March

Croquet

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine

Time: 8am

Barcaldine Senior Cricket

Contact: Paul Andrews on 0431 895 499 or Michael Williams on 0447 024 185.

Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Leading Sheep MeatUp Forum & Dinner

Location: Civic Centre

Time: 8am

Price: $25

Roadside Vendor – Kebab Van

Head over to the Longreach Railway Station for a kebab! The Kebab Van is returning to Longreach for three days.

Location: Railway Station

Time: 10am

Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival AGM

Come along to the Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival AGM. All are welcome, the current Committee would like to encourage all new faces to attend. New office bearers gratefully accepted.

Location: Stonehenge Community Centre

Time: 3.30pm

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9.30am

Lucky Street Draw

For more information call the Birdcage Hotel at (07) 4658 1230

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 5pm

Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw

Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 6.30 pm

Scavenger Hunt

This March, Council is hosting the region’s biggest ever scavenger hunt! For more information or to gain access to the smart phone app please visit longreach.qld.gov.au/events or give us a call on (07) 4658 4111.

Location: Across the region

Isisford Skin Clinic

Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks

Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731

Time: 9am

Time: 6 pm

Barcaldine Radio Theatre Presents Death on the Nile

Location: Barcaldine Radio Theatre

Time: 7pm

Saturday, 26 March

Uniting Church Street Stall

Cakes, biscuits, jams, cordial, craft items, plants

Location: in front of Ringrose & Button

Time: 8am to 12noon

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 3pm

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting

Come along to learn new skills and make friends.

Location: 12 Swan Street

Time: 2pm

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Barcaldine and District Athletics Club Come and Try Sign on Morning

Eveyone welcome – to register children must turn 4 prior to 31 December 2022.

Sausage sizzle, popper and ice block for all participants.

Location: Barcaldine State School Oval

Time: 8.30am

Alpha Jockey Club Race Meet

Contact: Alpha Jockey Club Inc. on alphajockeyclub@gmail.com

Location: Alpha Racecourse

Time: 11am

Sunday, 27 March

Muttaburra Golf Club

Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.

Location: Muttaburra Golf Club

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Hawk Lane Garage Sale

Contact email address: kgmfarry@gmail.com

Location: Hawk Lane

Time: From 6am

Community Garden

Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.

Location: Longreach Youth Centre

Time: 6.30 am

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 28 March

Barcaldine Ukulele Group

No experience required and all welcome.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 5pm

Evening Art Workshop – Drawing from Nature

Come along to an evening art workshop on Drawing from Nature – creating texture with pencil, ink and charcoal; strategies for drawing proportion and scale – with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Beginners are welcome. Light supper provided.

For registration form, materials list and enquiries, contact Heather on 0428 336 164 or email: longreachartsandculture@gmail.com

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: 6.30pm

Children’s Health Clinic

The Central West Health Child Health Clinic is open and available to take bookings. Please call our office on 4652 5500 to make a booking. If you can’t make your appointment, please let us know.

Location: Isisford Primary Health Clinic

Time: 9am

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Tuesday, 29 March

Barcaldine Lawn Tennis

Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.

Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St

Time: 6pm

Evening Art Workshop – Positive and Negative Space

Come along to an evening art workshop on Positive and Negative Space – light sources, shading and tone; composition and layering – with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Beginners are welcome. Light supper provided.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: 6.30pm

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit. A friendly and informal playgroup with a regular routine, safe outdoor play area and a range of organised activities for babies, toddlers and pre prep aged children. Please bring shared morning tea, hat & water.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach

$10 per session, first session free

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 5.30 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 30 March

Basketball

Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.

Location: St Joseph’s Primary School

Time: 5.20pm – 8pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day

Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.

Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine

Time:9.30am

Paint and Sip Evening

Beginners art class, registrations essential – call 0402 406 643 RSVP by 28/3/22. Limited spaces.

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 6.30pm

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Ricca Terra Wine Dinner

Head over to Harrys for a night filled with delicious wine and food. 4 wines & 4 courses – all matched perfectly. Hosted by Laurie Greenwood. A night not to be missed.

Location: Harry’s Restaurant

Time: 6.30pm

Dance Lessons – Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Thursday, 31 March

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Evening Art Workshop – Botanical Illustration

Come along to an evening art workshop on Botanical Illustration – fine pencil and watercolour drawing with specimens – with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Beginners are welcome. Beginners are welcome. Light supper provided.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: 6.30pm

Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting

Help shape our health service, join Central West Health at the Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting. Your voice matters! Inform the Central West Health Board about your local health care needs.

Location: Isisford Branch Office

Time: 11.30am

Aqua Zumba Aerobics

Aqua Zumba brings new meaning to the idea of an invigorating workout. It combines the South American Zumba rhythm and dance steps with a pool party. It offers a fun but challenging, water-based, body-toning workout. So, liven up your working week with some Latin fever.

Location: Longreach Aquatic Centre

Time: 6pm

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm

Tai Chi

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 9am