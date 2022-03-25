When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
If you have an event you’d like to see on the Community Event Billboard, please email michael.williams@leadertoday.com.au
Friday, 25 March
Croquet
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine
Time: 8am
Barcaldine Senior Cricket
Contact: Paul Andrews on 0431 895 499 or Michael Williams on 0447 024 185.
Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds
Time: 6pm
Leading Sheep MeatUp Forum & Dinner
Location: Civic Centre
Time: 8am
Price: $25
Roadside Vendor – Kebab Van
Head over to the Longreach Railway Station for a kebab! The Kebab Van is returning to Longreach for three days.
Location: Railway Station
Time: 10am
Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival AGM
Come along to the Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival AGM. All are welcome, the current Committee would like to encourage all new faces to attend. New office bearers gratefully accepted.
Location: Stonehenge Community Centre
Time: 3.30pm
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9.30am
Lucky Street Draw
For more information call the Birdcage Hotel at (07) 4658 1230
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 5pm
Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw
Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 6.30 pm
Scavenger Hunt
This March, Council is hosting the region’s biggest ever scavenger hunt! For more information or to gain access to the smart phone app please visit longreach.qld.gov.au/events or give us a call on (07) 4658 4111.
Location: Across the region
Isisford Skin Clinic
Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks
Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731
Time: 9am
Time: 6 pm
Barcaldine Radio Theatre Presents Death on the Nile
Location: Barcaldine Radio Theatre
Time: 7pm
Saturday, 26 March
Uniting Church Street Stall
Cakes, biscuits, jams, cordial, craft items, plants
Location: in front of Ringrose & Button
Time: 8am to 12noon
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 3pm
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting
Come along to learn new skills and make friends.
Location: 12 Swan Street
Time: 2pm
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Barcaldine and District Athletics Club Come and Try Sign on Morning
Eveyone welcome – to register children must turn 4 prior to 31 December 2022.
Sausage sizzle, popper and ice block for all participants.
Location: Barcaldine State School Oval
Time: 8.30am
Alpha Jockey Club Race Meet
Contact: Alpha Jockey Club Inc. on alphajockeyclub@gmail.com
Location: Alpha Racecourse
Time: 11am
Sunday, 27 March
Muttaburra Golf Club
Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.
Location: Muttaburra Golf Club
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Hawk Lane Garage Sale
Contact email address: kgmfarry@gmail.com
Location: Hawk Lane
Time: From 6am
Community Garden
Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 6.30 am
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 28 March
Barcaldine Ukulele Group
No experience required and all welcome.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 5pm
Evening Art Workshop – Drawing from Nature
Come along to an evening art workshop on Drawing from Nature – creating texture with pencil, ink and charcoal; strategies for drawing proportion and scale – with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Beginners are welcome. Light supper provided.
For registration form, materials list and enquiries, contact Heather on 0428 336 164 or email: longreachartsandculture@gmail.com
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: 6.30pm
Children’s Health Clinic
The Central West Health Child Health Clinic is open and available to take bookings. Please call our office on 4652 5500 to make a booking. If you can’t make your appointment, please let us know.
Location: Isisford Primary Health Clinic
Time: 9am
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?
Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road
Time: 7pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Tuesday, 29 March
Barcaldine Lawn Tennis
Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.
Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St
Time: 6pm
Evening Art Workshop – Positive and Negative Space
Come along to an evening art workshop on Positive and Negative Space – light sources, shading and tone; composition and layering – with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Beginners are welcome. Light supper provided.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: 6.30pm
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit. A friendly and informal playgroup with a regular routine, safe outdoor play area and a range of organised activities for babies, toddlers and pre prep aged children. Please bring shared morning tea, hat & water.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach
$10 per session, first session free
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 5.30 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wednesday, 30 March
Basketball
Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.
Location: St Joseph’s Primary School
Time: 5.20pm – 8pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day
Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.
Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine
Time:9.30am
Paint and Sip Evening
Beginners art class, registrations essential – call 0402 406 643 RSVP by 28/3/22. Limited spaces.
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 6.30pm
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Ricca Terra Wine Dinner
Head over to Harrys for a night filled with delicious wine and food. 4 wines & 4 courses – all matched perfectly. Hosted by Laurie Greenwood. A night not to be missed.
Location: Harry’s Restaurant
Time: 6.30pm
Dance Lessons – Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Thursday, 31 March
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Evening Art Workshop – Botanical Illustration
Come along to an evening art workshop on Botanical Illustration – fine pencil and watercolour drawing with specimens – with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Beginners are welcome. Beginners are welcome. Light supper provided.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: 6.30pm
Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting
Help shape our health service, join Central West Health at the Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting. Your voice matters! Inform the Central West Health Board about your local health care needs.
Location: Isisford Branch Office
Time: 11.30am
Aqua Zumba Aerobics
Aqua Zumba brings new meaning to the idea of an invigorating workout. It combines the South American Zumba rhythm and dance steps with a pool party. It offers a fun but challenging, water-based, body-toning workout. So, liven up your working week with some Latin fever.
Location: Longreach Aquatic Centre
Time: 6pm
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm
Tai Chi
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 9am