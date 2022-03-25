Court News

Case 1

Winton student nurse, Petia Pearl Jones plead guilty to the unlawful possession of cocaine.

The cocaine was found through mail distribution in a parcel labelled “your secret admirer”.

The package contained perfume and two grams of the mentioned cocaine.

Ms Jones lawyer wished not to progress the case further.

Magistrate Nolan told the defendant as a registered nurse, “she should know better”.

Case 2

A Daniel Ray Eyre was caught in possession of 0.6 canabis travelling from Emerald.

Mr Eyre plead guilty and was adjourned to seek legal advice.

Mr Eyre, a shearer by trade, has an extensive history in drug possession.

Mr Eyre was told by Magistrate Nolan to, “get off the rubbish” and was advised that he would likely end up in prison if this behaviour were to continue.