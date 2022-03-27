Event to address local alcohol issues

Thomas Patten; Constable, Longreach Police Station

Longreach Police are holding a Drink Rite event at the Birdcage Hotel on the 1 April at 5:30pm.

Longreach Local Police have seen a significant increase in alcohol-related offences in particular alcohol-fuelled violence and drink driving offences in the first part of this year.

In an effort to change the way people view their alcohol consumption police will be hosting a Drink Rite event.

Since the start of the year, Police have intercepted 11 drink drivers and detected 12 Public Nuisance offences that involve some form of disorderly conduct affecting members of the public within the vicinity.

Eight of the 10 Public Nuisance offences resulted in $827.00 infringement and included overly intoxicated persons.

Longreach Police have also increased their use of Initial Police Banning Notices which means the person it was issued to is unable to attend any licensed premise in Longreach for one month, which can be extended to three months if certain circumstances allow. Compared to last year when Police issued three Public Nuisance infringements and detected 9 drink driving offences.

No banning notices were issued last year.

With the significant increase in offences Police are concerned that these offences will continue and possibly intensify.

With a view to curb these behaviours, the Drink Rite event is held in an informal setting designed to convey information in a fun way. Drink Rite is designed to demonstrate the effects of alcohol on different people and the benefits of monitoring alcohol consumption. Drink Rite Also aims to encourage people to act responsibly and minimize the risk of harm to themselves and others.

Police invite anyone interested in the event to contact Constable Tom PATTEN or Senior Constable Kath THOMAS at the Longreach Police Station or come down on the night.

Six to 10 participants will be chosen to actively take part in the drinking part of the event, but everyone can attend and benefit from the information provided.