Emerging artist recognised

Michael R Williams

From having a keen interest in drawing historical armaments to now the art gallery, Winton’s bright emerging artist John Clarke is proving to be a growing local talent.

Recently, as a part of the John Villiers Outback Art Prize, hosted by the Waltzing Matilda Centre, Mr Clark was awarded an Emerging Youth finalist position for his piece, “Skull Triptych”.

He is currently studying Year 10 at the Winton State School and has been a part of the Winton community for the past 12 years.

“I’ve been doing art heavily ever since I can remember; I’ve always liked it,” Mr Clarke said.

“I’ve always been interested in history, I started by drawing swords and armour and, I’ve always been making stuff including design works.”

Mr Clarke has been an interdisciplinary artist from a young age, only branching out into drawing and painting in a gallery context in the past two years.

“That’s when I began practicing my charcoal sketches,” he said.

“I find I don’t really have a good time with colour; but I find charcoal, I can use as more of an accent.

“And I’ve always liked skulls, [his piece within The John Villiers Prize featured skulls] they’ve always had more meaning than what sits at the top.

“Skulls are the pathway between life and death – they’re always there, but they’re not always present.”

Mr Clarke said his piece was about the life cycle that humans take part in in the outback and the extremities of living in this space.

“Life and death is pretty much right there,” he said.

Mr Clarke hopes to continue to grow his skills and eventually find work in the art space – whether turning it into a full time career or part time.

“I didn’t think much of it – and I got into the finals [for emerging youth]; and I didn’t think of winning, but I was happy to make it to the finals.

“And my art was shown off to all of Queensland and nationally.”

John has been exhibiting his work in the local shows, but Exhibition Manager Karen Stephens said this was a great opportunity for him to show his work to a larger audience.

“The John Villiers Prize has grown into a prestigious art award, so it is an amazing opportunity for John to be visible through this prize,” she said.

“The judges really liked John’s art which was included in the finalist exhibition of emerging youth.

“The competition can be fierce, so we were proud that John was accepted in the annual award.”

Ms Stephens said this was a part of a larger process the Waltzing Matilda Centre is conducting to build pathways for young artists in the Central West.

“A big focus with the John Villers Outback Art Prize was the Emerging Youth Category which we introduced last year,” she said.

“It’s really taking off – having those opportunity for our youth is so important.

“We are really grateful for the John Villiers Trust because, on top of having an Emerging Youth segment, in our annual arts prize, they sponsor bi-yearly workshops run free for all youth in the community.”