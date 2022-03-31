Winton Men’s Shed

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

Winton’s Mens’ Shed held an open day recently.

The group, with a membership of 20, welcomed a dozen people for a tour and to work on Club projects.

Three new members joined on the day.

One of the current projects is making presentation boxes and display easels for the upcoming Community Ball which is raising funds for the Jessamine Place (Ageing in the Outback) project and the RFDS.

Recycled timber and club equipment were being used in their construction.

Shane Mann was the providore for the day and continuous tea and coffee lubricated proceedings.

President Len Coyte, Vice President Andrew Judd, and Secretary/Treasurer Delma Russell were present to answer questions.

Mayor Gavin Baskett dropped by to offer support.

Further information and Mens’ Shedders in the Central West and visiting Winton: Delma on 0419726009