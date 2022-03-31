Fresh paint for a grand old building

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

The historic Corfield and Fitzmaurice building, on a site occupied for 144 years by a retail business, has received a fresh coat of paint and some stormwater control works in preparation for the 2022 opening.

Colours used were in keeping with the heritage of the building.

Meryl Durack, (Nookie), is President of the not-for-profit group of volunteers operating Corfields as an outlet for local arts and crafts, souvenirs, and as a museum for the wool industry.

“The paint job has really spruced up the streetscape as it is such a large building,” Nookie said.

“We had a bumper year in 2021, and our volunteers were pleased to financially support local events such as the Outback Festival, the local show, Creative Arts, the Junior Bush Poetry, and the Bronze Swagman Award for Bush Verse.

“A special $10,000 donation was made to Jessamine Place – our local Ageing in the Outback Project.”

There are 34 local suppliers of Arts and Crafts and a great band of volunteers.

Co-ordinator Donna Paynter said new suppliers and workers were always welcome.

“These people have also allowed us to support all of our local educational groups – the State School, St Pats, Distance Education, and the Little Swaggies – with donations,” she said.

It is always worth ‘window shopping’ at Corfields.

2021 saw a QANTAS display and the award-winning Christmas lights.

The shop will be opening in time for the busy 2022 visitor season on 4 April.