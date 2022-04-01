The lady behind the scenes

Michael R Williams

As a leader in the Ilfracombe community, Kate Wright has worked tirelessly to keep the small town as vibrant as it is.

She was recently awarded the Ilfracombe citizen of the year for here work in improving the town’s community.

Ms Wright is a member of a number of essential community groups in Ilfracombe including, the president of the Ilfracombe District Progress Association.

A Born and bred local, Ms Wright spent some time in Emerald before returning 15 years ago.

“Ever since, I’ve been a part of some kind of committee, whether through the Ilfracombe State School P&C or the District Progress Association,” she said.

“I also help with the rugby league as a gatekeeper or selling tickets, helping in the canteen – whatever’s required.”

As a part of the progress association, Ms Wright and her executive team of eight, many who work full time, have managed to achieve many important goals for the Ilfracombe community.

“I only do it to try to make the community better,” she said.

“It’s easy to sit back and say, ‘oh someone else will do it’, but sometimes if you don’t do it, it doesn’t get done.

“That’s what I’m here for – to achieve those goals.”

“We’ve been lucky to work with council to establish things like a path for the famous machinery mile, paths in the park, shade structures, and the Matty Scott Sculpture.”

Ms Wright thinks all of these achievements have been of great benefit to the town.

“It’s not just benefiting one person,” she said.

“Our park and mainstreet, I think some other towns are a bit jealous of it.

“I think we can be proud of it, and it may help see the town grow.”

Ms Wright said seeing more families attending the school and things along those lines.

“We have been hit hard since amalgamation,” she said.

“Anything to see our little town prosper, and its a great community to live in.”

The machinery mile path way, was established after seeing many tourists pull over to see the display of old machines.

“There was sort of no path for visitors,” she said.

“We could see it would be so much better with a path.

“Its also a great walking track.”

For their wishlist they send to the Longreach Regional Council, Ms Wright said the Progress Association hopes to see more walking tracks in Ilfracombe.

“For years, we’ve been pushing for a skate park, but the walking paths are a great chance for people to skate, rollerblade, and walk.”

Another important piece of infrastructure the Progress Association takes credit for is the shade structure at the Memorial Park.

“At the time, it was just too hot for the kids to use; you could fry an egg on it,” she said.

“Now its just beautiful – you can pull up there at any time.

“And it is used, when we had the Matt Scott Sculpture unveiling, we had four families pull up there and they would use the playground.”

Finally, the Matt Scott Sculpture, brain child of Judy Gowing.

“If anyone has any ideas or goals, we’re here to support it,” Ms Wright said.

“If it’s going to improve the town, let’s do it.

“It’s also to recognise the achievements of Matt Scott, born and bred Ilfracombe boy.

“There’s also a message there for the kids – if you’ve got a goal, go for it.”

Matt Scott, North Queensland Cowboys and national representative football player, would have had his first game of back yard footy in that park.

Ms Wright said she never set out to be awarded Ilfracombe Citizen of the Year.

“It’s just about improving this little community,” she said.

“There are also so many people in the town that deserve the award more than I do.

“I don’t do it just for awards.

“I’m lucky to have my husband Malcolm and two girls Chelsea and Georgia.”

Ms Wright is also an administration worker for Queensland Health and has been a part of working with them through the Covid period.

The Ilfracombe District Progress Association will host Clean Up Australia Day in May and is looking for volunteers.