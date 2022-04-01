Meat Up for industy interests

Michael R Williams

Meat and Livestock Australia, along with Australian Wool Innovation, held a forum at the Longreach Civic Centre to hold discussions on the small livestock industry in Australia and specifically the Central West.

A number of topics were talked about including industry trends, agriscience, business advice, agritourism, and worker attainment and retainment.

MeatUp Forum Project Manager Natasha Searle said the event was an excellent opportunity to get out into the regions.

“We’ve provided our industry defined important topics here in Longreach,” she said.

“The next lot of events will be BeefUp forums in Winton in April and Blackall in September.”

Dunblane grazier and organiser David Counsell said it was a high-quality forum with some of Australia’s leading researchers in Agricultural Science all in a small room.

“We had guest speakers from a range of topics from business consulting and benchmarking through to market analysis and trends for various commodities including rangeland goats,” he said.

“We were fed quality reseach to the latest research into animal production including techniques western graziers can use in reproductive quality.”

Ms Searle said it was about giving graziers the ability to make informed decisions.