Ballard of dreams

Michael R Williams

Well-known community stalwart and local musician Corinne Ballard has officially released her first album, “More than a broken home”, after more than three years of blood, sweat, and tears.

Humble; referring to herself as a glorified karaoke singer, Ms Ballard has on many occasions, she felt as if she would give up – but now her debut album is streaming on all major platforms with physical CDs at various locations.

Ms Ballard described the album as a mixing bowl of different country styles.

“Country is my biggest passion genre-wise, and I’ve stuck to that,” she said.

“There is everything from 90s country as well as some modern sounds.”

Ms Ballard said in the initial stage of writing, she had no intention of making an original album.

“It kind of just evolved over time, and as I continued to write, I made more and more songs available,”

“Then, at one point, I went, ‘ohh, I could probably make an album for myself’.

“It was initially going to be a covers album for tourists for when I sing for the tours, but when I first started sharing my own stuff, then they [the tourists] would ask, ‘where do I get a copy of that?’.”

This was when Ms Ballard began to realise that her songwriting skills were good enough to be saleable to tourists and other interests.

“I’ve learned so much along the way, and I’d do it again if I had could turn back time,” she said.

“My new goal is to work on my songwriting – I really want to write for an established country singer to see my work out there.”

Ms Ballard grew up in a musically talented family, and she has passed on her love of music to her children.

She has spent much of her creative time, constructing a voice unique to her

“I think my biggest thing is, I’ve grown from watching them, they’re the ones who have encouraged me to get up on stage to perform,” she said.

“I listen to all sorts of country from, old school to more modern country, from Keith Urban and such who have gone from Australia to America to make their name.

“But I don’t have a specific idol as such, I’ve just tried to make my own voice rather than to be like someone else.”

The title track sees Ms Ballard exploring challenging themes and the song that set off the journey that led to the creation of this album, “On My Own”, was described by Ms Ballard as one of her darkest moments.

“My marriage broke down, and I was navigating a new path in life, and as a way of therapy, that was when I started writing,” she said.

“The very first song I wrote was “On My Own,” and that was written when I was struggling a little bit with depression, and wondering if I was making the right choices.

“And while I had a strong support network around me, I still needed to make those steps myself.”

A lot of the album is very personal, but there is a mix of both the tougher swallows and the light hearts songs such as “Mr Bartender”.

It’s important to note that many of the stories in the album are works of fiction.

Ms Ballard said despite the darker beginnings of the album cycle, the positive feedback she received from other people spurred her on.

“I was surprised to find that I could make that impact on someone,” she said.

“At the time I was caught up in my own world as opposed to seeing what was happening around me.

“For some of my songs, I had written it with a certain context in my mind – but then I’ve read it and realised that it can be related in many contexts and situations.”

Ms Ballard hopes one day her grandchildren will sit back and listen to this album and say, “oh wow, that’s my nana.”