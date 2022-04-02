Junior cricket wraps up

Michael Lloyd

Junior Cricket wrapped up last Saturday after another great season.

Queensland Cricket has acknowledged Longreach Cricket as the biggest Junior Cricket Club in all of Central Queensland, which includes Rockhampton clubs.

It was pleasing to see several juniors make the transition to senior cricket, and we look forward to many more next year.

This is all due to the great efforts of our Triple C Volunteer (Coordinator, Curator and Coach) Malcolm Sellick, as well as the other great coordinators and coaches, Brett Long, Steven Hunt, Jade Fuller, and Mitch Neuendorf.

These gentlemen, with great assistance from many parents, run three levels of junior cricket each Saturday as well as organising representative matches during the season.

Cricket numbers have been steadily rising over the past few years thanks to the help of these great volunteers along with several visits from Queensland Cricket staff and some grants from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund and the Community Benefit Fund.

The Association would like to thank the local media, the Longreach Leader, 4LG, and ABC Western Queensland for some great coverage, and we look forward to seeing everyone back in October this year.