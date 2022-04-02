DCQ and Regional Councils join forces against Prickly Acacia

Bruce Honeywill; Desert Channels Queensland

This year within the region we are very likely to reach the target of 3,000,000 ha of control of the Weed of National Significance – Prickly Acacia, and this work is set to accelerate with an agreement between Desert Channels Queensland and a coalition of Regional Councils under RAPAD.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed to develop a long-term unified approach to control the prickly invader.

In spite of many wins against the spread of Prickly Acacia by landholders with the support of DCQ and government funding, the weed still costs producers and taxpayers millions of dollars each year in lost production and control measures.

The MOU brings the seven regional councils under RAPAD together with DCQ in an agreement to share control methods, information data collection, and control campaigns when appropriate.

While working together previously on many occasions, the groups have however operated under separate projects and funding avenues with government.

This agreement ensures that when work is undertaken there is shared information and aligned planning.

Prickly Acacia continues to have an ongoing devastating effect on pasture lands in Western Queensland, reducing productivity and the environmental loss of biodiversity undermines the region’s marketing strength for clean and green production and tourism, particularly on the Mitchell Grass Downs.

Nearly 80 per cent of the landholders in the region with prickles are now actively engaged in control of this weed and control rates are accelerating due to technology and control strategies developed that are slowing the advance of the weed, bringing further efficiencies to the control and alleviating the economic impact.

Crews from regional councils work on weed control on stock routes, reserves, and common areas while DCQ work is mainly concentrated on pastoral land.

While there has been mutual cooperation between councils and the natural resource management group for years, the MOU is designed to introduce greater data and knowledge sharing and an improved ability to work strategically together on large infestations with the goal of making control measures more efficient in the future.

Leanne Kohler, CEO of DCQ, said the ongoing support of local government is essential in the fight against Prickly Acacia.

“We need to have a shared vision that we can implement and that contributes to the ongoing work of landholders,” she said.

“We work in partnership and it just makes sense we share resources where possible and the most important of these is data.”

Under the MOU both parties have also agreed to increase advocacy to raise awareness of the environmental and economic threats to the region.

The parties will work together to plan strategic approaches to weed control, the management of other environmental and economic threats, and the implementation of strategies.

Both DCQ and the Councils will play an integral part in planning and strategy development but, through the MOU, have also agreed to build expertise and strong networks of key stakeholders while we each represent the interests of community at large in our respective roles.

Leanne Kohler said the MOU was developed during a series of meetings when she presented the ideas of the joint venture to RAPAD representatives in a meeting in Blackall in 2021.

“DCQ has been fortunate over a number of funding rounds with government for Prickly Acacia control work and with the support of RAPAD our joint vision to control this weed will be strengthened,” she said.

“So we’re already working in partnership with them but now that partnership is being formalised into a more articulated joint vision.”