Neil Fisher

Recently while driving the Capricorn Highway, I decided to take a ‘smoko’ break in Alpha. Parking under the tree canopy shade beside Lioness Park I was amazed by the birdlife.

The plan was to take a half-hour break, but I ended up staying almost two hours walking around Lioness Park and the park across the road Settlers Park.

Settlers Park had so many bird attracting plants growing within the park.

Many of the plants are quite unusual but all would make a great addition to any western garden.

There are literally hundreds of plants available to the home gardener these days that will attract large numbers of birds.

For most people, this would immediately bring to mind a variety of plants such as the nectar-laden Grevilleas, but there are many other shrubs that will create a protective bird haven in your own backyard.

So why not construct a garden to attract birds to your own property.

These are some simple ways of ensuring a greater number of birds in your garden which will, in turn, bring many hours of pleasure over many years.

There are four simple needs for a bird-attracting garden.

1: Water: Provide a constant source of water, such as a pond, birdbath, or dripping tap into a bowl.

2: Food: Provide a variety of native trees and bushes that become a suitable food source.

3: Protection: Never let your cat roam the garden and actively discourage neighbour’s cats from entering your garden.

4: Safety: Provide a safe environment for the birds by not using any poisons like snail bait in your garden.

The following are some plants that were attracting birds to plants in Lioness Park and Settlers Park.

Melaleuca irbyana or Swamp Tea Tree is a micro leaf Melaleuca with tiny pointed leaves no more than 4mm long.

The Swamp Tea Tree has scented white flowers that are only 2½cm long with flowers appearing from September to March.

It is a medium shrub 3-4m x 1.5m with a pendulous habit and a papery bark.

The Swamp Tea Tree requires a sunny, average position with a good cover of mulch.

This Melaleuca is classified as a threatened species in both Queensland and in New South Wales.

Another find in Settler’s Park is Melaleuca armillaris Pink.

It is best described as a graceful dense large shrub with fine dark green foliage.

It grows to 3m high and is bushy to the ground. Pink brush-type flowers appear through the foliage in Spring and during some years Autumn as well.

A very good windbreak or screen plant suitable for gardens across Central Queensland.

There are two very unique Bottlebrushes growing in Settlers Park that I would try to find a place for in my garden.

They are Callistemon chisholmii or Budgeroo and the Pine Leafed Bottlebrush or Callistemon pinifolius.

Callistemon pinifolius Green or Pine Leafed Bottlebrush is an evergreen medium shrub to 2m with pine-like leaves.

Large lime green bottlebrush flowers appear in spring.

This shrub suits most soils types and usually is frost resistant.

Callistemon chisholmii or Budgeroo is regarded as one of the most drought tolerant Bottlebrushes.

This hardy shrub is a forms an slender sparse habit will grow between 2-4m.

8cm long golden tipped red flowers appear from May to October.

It has leathery, dark green lance-shaped leaves that make this plant resilient to frost and wind.

Callistemon chisholmii can be found growing naturally on creek banks in the sandstone country in Central and North Western Queensland.

Then there was one more Bottlebrush that was attracting birds in the town.

Callistemon Little John is a dwarf evergreen shrub that produces deep red bottle-brush flowers in spring and autumn.

Crowded blue-green foliage forms a compact shrub that is frost tolerant.

It is suited for most soils and is best in full sun to partial shade positions.

There are many Callistemon Little John’s in Alpha in flower at the moment.

These Bird attracting plants would well make spectacular specimens, so check with your local nursery now.

One last point to establishing a garden to attract birds to the garden is reading books like “Attracting Birds to Australian Gardens” by Graham Pizzey and “Bird Attracting Plants” by Wrigley and Fagg.