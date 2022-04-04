Tourism council calls for better environment protections

Both peak tourism and conservation organisations met to discuss an “Alliance” statement that is calling for greater management, funding and increases in size of Queensland’s environmental protected areas.

The Queensland Tourism Industry Council, Ecotourism Australia, Queensland First Nations Tourism Council, Queensland Conservation Council, Pew Charitable Trusts and the National Parks Association Queensland were among the interest groups to come to forge this alliance in the name of protecting nature and boosting ecotourism.

Daniel Gschwind, CEO of Queensland Tourism Industry Council said the Queensland Government has an opportunity to increase government investment to expand and better manage Queensland’s protected area network by the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“We welcome the Queensland Government’s Protected Area Strategy and the ambition to protect 17 per cent, but we must also allocate the resources to effectively manage current and future protected areas,” said Gschwind.

“Such an investment yields many returns for the community. Protecting and presenting new national parks will provide new opportunities for tourism, recreation, and regional development across the state.

“What better time to put more natural attractions on the map than in the lead up to one of the biggest events in the world, the 2032 Olympics.”

Dave Copeman, Director of Queensland Conservation Council said he was excited to be working across sectors to ensure protecting and managing nature in Queensland was high on the budget priority list.

“Well managed protected areas safeguard species threatened by habitat destruction, feral animals, noxious weeds, and the impacts of climate change” said Copeman.

“Unfortunately, much of Queensland’s nature is at risk. Only 8.2 per cent of the state is protected as a national park or private protected area. We should be aiming to double this by 2032.”

“If the Palaszczuk Government is going to reach the 17 per cent target, we need to see this reflected in the 2022 state budget with funding to grow our national parks and nature refuges.

Elissa Keenan, CEO of Ecotourism Australia, increasing government investment in Queensland’s protected areas meant more opportunities for nature-based tourism experiences.

“Queensland is a hub for ecotourism. From the Great Barrier Reef to our Outback national parks – both international and domestic tourism relies on healthy rainforests, coastlines, and bushlands” said Ms Keenan.

“We know that natural beauty and wildlife are key factors when it comes to choosing a destination for our key international markets and domestic travelers. Increasingly we are seeing people seek out nature-based, sustainably managed tourism destinations.”

The Alliance calls on the Queensland Government to fulfill the promise of the Protected Areas Strategy by committing substantial additional funding in the 2022 budget to support:

1. establishment of new national parks and private protected areas;

2. new opportunities for Indigenous-led conservation and cultural tourism;

3. effective management of the natural and cultural values within protected areas; and

4. exceptional visitor experiences, including nature-based and cultural tourism activities.