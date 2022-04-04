Q&A with Ben Galea

1. How did you end up in Longreach?

I was drawn to Western Qld as a teenager and worked around Winton after school. I moved back here recently to take on a role with DCQ, working with a brilliant team on some really important environmental and agricultural matters.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

I remember this saying from when I was younger: “If not me, than who? If not now, then when?” (But don’t take on too much or you won’t get it all done…)

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

There’s so much to do socially in Longreach, whether it’s sports or just being with mates, but I really love it when I can head bush and explore somewhere new and remote.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

So many special places! I don’t have a favourite place per se, rather a favourite landscape, and that would be the jump-up country. Being on the edge of a mesa, camped among gnarly old trees and spinifex, there is no better place for sunset, sunrise and the starry night sky, especially in the crisp winter air.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

I’m happy with how I’ve shared my experiences and knowledge to help people understand our world, country and environment better, both through speaking and writing.

I still want to be better at it.