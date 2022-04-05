Restrictions to ease

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Mr Christopher Sullivan

Allowing for cases discharged after completing isolation, the total number of active cases in the region as of Tuesday was 15, all of whom are being managed via the Virtual Ward.

We are also aware of some cases across the region who have opted out of receiving healthcare as they are COVID-well or self-managing their symptoms.

To date, accounting for those who have been discharged from quarantine, the Central West HHS has recorded 453 cases of COVID-19 since the first case on 22 December.

COVID-19 restrictions will ease further at 1am Thursday, April 14, with the vaccine requirement to be removed from venues including:

• Pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants

• Theme parks, casinos and cinemas

• Weddings

• Showgrounds

• Galleries, libraries, museums and stadiums.

The vaccine requirement will still apply to vulnerable settings including:

• Hospitals

• Aged and disability care

• Prisons

• Schools and early childhood centres.

COVID–19 cases are continuing to occur in the Central West and are surging across Queensland, so I urge residents not to be complacent.

The pandemic is still with us.

With pandemic measures largely no longer in place across the state, the potential for influenza to spread this year is much higher.

Influenza vaccination is recommended for all people aged six months or older.

The fluvax is available from later this month (April) and is free for those groups at higher risk of severe disease, including:

• Children aged 6 months to 5 years

• Adults aged 65 years and older

• Pregnant women

• All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

• People with certain medical conditions, including diabetes and certain cardiac, respiratory, and neurological conditions.

However, while the vaccine itself is free for at-risk groups, a consultation fee may apply at your GP.

People who are not eligible for a free flu vaccination are able to purchase one at private pharmacies or local GPs.

Given the continuing case numbers across the nation, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) also has recommended a fourth dose of COVID–19 vaccine – either Pfizer or Moderna – to increase protection for the winter for four at-risk groups.

• Adults aged 65 years and older

• Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 years and older.

• Residents of aged care or disability care facilities

• People aged 16 years and older who are severely immunocompromised.

Masks are now no longer mandatory indoors except in high-risk and vulnerable settings.

These include hospitals, primary health centres, vaccination clinics and all other healthcare settings such as GPs, physiotherapists, dentists and pharmacies, residential aged care, disability accommodation, prisons, public transport, airports, and planes.

However, we encourage Central West residents to wear a mask in non-mandatory settings if they cannot socially distance themselves.

Please also continue to get tested if you have symptoms, no matter how mild.

This is especially important as we approach the school holidays, with many children soon to begin travelling home from areas of the state where COVID is even more prevalent

We are also delivering vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years and have, to date, vaccinated about 48.1 per cent of children in that age group in the Central West with their first dose and have started delivering second doses.

We would like to see more children being vaccinated, so please come along to one of our clinics.

The child vaccine is being delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart so it’s vital you bring

your child in for that second dose to ensure they are fully protected – but not before the eight-week period is over.

Everyone aged 5 years and over can get vaccinated at:

• Isisford – 6 April

• Barcaldine MPHS – 7 April (at the hospital)

• Longreach – 8 April (at Iningai Health Arcade)

• Jericho Clinic – 13 April

• Alpha Hospital and MPHS – 14 April

Both the Blackall and the Winton general practices are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

• Phone the Blackall General Practice on 4657 8200 during business hours to discuss your

nurse-led vaccination appointment.

• Phone the Winton Medical Practice on 4657 2755 during business hours to book.

For other clinics, bookings are essential, please phone 1800 953 703, or email: CWCOVAX@health.qld.gov.au