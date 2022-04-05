Photo comp seeking entries

The Rural Aid Spirit of the Bush photography competition has returned in 2022 and is an exciting opportunity for local photographers.

Already the competition pool is rife with 250 entries in the first week of the competition.

Rural Aid CEO, John Warlters said it’s encouraging to see how eager Australians are to tell the stories of the bush through photography.

“Now in its third year, our Spirit of the Bush competition just keeps growing,” Mr Warlters said.

“The competition’s popularity is a testament to how much our nation supports our primary producers.

“We’re so excited to again choose a set of 12 ripper photographs for use in Rural Aid’s 2023 calendar.”

Entries close May, so get in quick.

“We saw some breathtaking entries last year,” Mr Warlters said.

“Incredible photographs of mustering, fencing, kids playing and rural landscapes were just some of the images that made this year’s calendar.

“Looking at country life through a camera lens is one of the best ways to give the wider public a glimpse into life on the land.

“I encourage anyone with a camera and a love for the bush to send their entries in,”

Entries are encouraged via social media and through Rural Aid’s website.

In addition to having their photos used in Rural Aid’s annual calendar, winners will also receive a $250 pre-paid visa card.

Entries can be made here: www.ruralaid.org.au/spirit-of-the-bush or by tagging #SOTB2022 in your Instagram or Facebook caption.

2022 entries can also be viewed via the website.