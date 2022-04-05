SMA welcomes Sheep Meat Funding

Sheep Producers Australia

Sheep Producers Australia has welcomed the $20.1 million over three years to strengthen on-farm biosecurity by supporting the adoption of livestock traceability reforms.

“The Federal budget has delivered on biosecurity, traceability, climate, tax concessions, trade and supporting future industry events and will benefit not just our sheep industry, producers and members, but the whole red meat industry supply chain,” SPA CEO Bonnie Skinner said.

“National traceability reform will ensure that livestock traceability can evolve and meet future biosecurity and market access requirements as well as unlock productivity gains throughout the supply chain, securing a strong future for sheep producers both domestically and within our global markets.

SPA welcomes measures encouraging farmers to participate in biodiversity and stewardship practices including concessional tax treatment for carbon abatement, and the expansion of the patent box scheme to include agricultural sector to support the delivery of practical, technology-focused innovations for producers.

The $84.5 million investment into drought readiness and resilience is essential to prepare and support producers for future climate events and food security.

The $12.0 million over three years from 2022-23 to support large agricultural trade events that promote agribusiness will enable the delivery of the LambEx trade show and improve the profile of lamb and sheep meat.

“Industry conferences and events such as LambEx are important to industry to demonstrate the quality of Australian lamb, the opportunity to present seminars offer property tours to demonstrate and showcase the latest research, solutions, and innovative products for industry,” Ms Skinner said.

“Sheep meat production is a significant industry that supports nearly every region in Australia and has underpinned the prosperity of the country and employed generations of Australians. The significant investment into our industry will support the $100 billion 2030 agriculture target.”