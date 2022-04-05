New sustainable wool course

Sustainability is the name of the game, as Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) has released its first online course on the topic.

The Sustainablity and Wool course was developed by industry experts and is designed for brands, manufacturers, tertiary students, and tutors to support the industry’s move towards less environmentally impactful product and business models with wool.

The freely available course provides an introduction to the concepts, frameworks, and strategies to support sustainable and restorative business in the textile industry.

With a focus on the wool fibre and wool industry, the course provides learners with the theory and practical examples of circular design, regenerative agriculture, and manufacturing processes with reduced environmental impacts within the wool supply chain.

AWI’s Chief Executive John Roberts says the course is all about getting more understanding in the textile and fashion industry just how good wool is.

“At a time when many customers around the world are asking for more sustainable fashion the answer is clear – wear Australian wool. The more people who understand that wool is natural, biodegradable, and sustainable the more wool will be sold and that helps Australian woolgrowers”.

“This course explores the key issues and questions relating to sustainable development, legislation, collaborative global goals, and ways to measure and manage our impacts on people and the planet,” said Livia Firth, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Eco-Age.

“As a global community we have the opportunity to change how we operate, to responsibly work within the planet’s boundaries, and to respect and protect the people throughout global supply chains.”

Access the Sustainability and Wool course at www.woolmarklearningcentre.com/program library/sustainability-program/sustainability-and-wool/