Lincoln Oates said he is excited to see the different businesses at the Longreach Show as it is a good chance to network for his business.

“It’s a big chance to advertise,” he said.

“It also brings the community together.

Diesel Stenholm said he’s looking forward to sideshow alley.

“Nothing like a ride or two after you’ve had a couple of hamburgers,” he said.

“It’s also a great opportunity to get with the local community.”

Both Lincoln and Diesel work for Outback Pool Care.