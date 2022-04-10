New stars emerge from Blackall races

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

The Barcoo Amateur Race Club on Saturday had a massive eight-race program at Blackall.

The three additional races were courtesy of Racing Queensland, following the abandonment of the Alpha meeting due to some well-needed rain in the area on the previous Saturday.

The club was inundated with nominations with maximum fields for several of the races; and consequently, did a great job of ensuring trainers had temporary tie-up stalls in place for their horses during the afternoon, as the club has smaller numbers of permanent stables on course.

Blackall has a tendency of producing some stars out of its program in recent years; Boingo is an open-company mare that comes to mind who won its maiden race there by something like 11 lengths and has gone on to be of the standard of a Battle of the Bush participant in recent years.

Sisalating, the ill-fated galloper for Todd Austin, commenced its career there with a huge margin, continuing on to be undefeated in nine starts in the central west.

Saturday was no different, the Class 3 plate saw Mori’s Press for the Shane Iverson stable combine with jockey Brooke Richardson to dominate the race by ten and three-quarter lengths to defeat No Innuendo, a last start winner at Longreach, and Nixie Boy.

Mori’s Press has already stated itself as a promising galloper since January, winning at the Sunshine Coast and placing second at Ipswich and Toowoomba.

The galloper won its Longreach maiden back on 2 November and has progressed rapidly through to Class 3 standard.

One may ask, ‘why go to Blackall?’.

Trainer Shane Iverson indicated Mori’s Press could be set for the Battle of the Bush series, and to do so, it needs five non-TAB runs before the first heat.

Mori’s Press now only has two non-TAB runs to compete in.

Going by the win on Saturday, we’re going to see a lot more of this mare dominating its classes as it moves through to open company.

It could not be more impressive, with Brooke Richardson stating post-race she simply had to ‘push the button on the home turn’, and Mori’s Press accelerated, changing gears, and raced away to a comfortable win.

Ms Richardson, basically, had an armchair ride.

More is to be seen from this press statement mare – an exciting galloper coming through the ranks in country racing.

It wasn’t long before, in race 7, in the Frame Rural Agencies’ benchmark 55, we saw another promising mare in Portobelle, a four-year-old mare by Scissor Kick for Mark Oates and Robbie Faehr.

They combined to dominate the race by almost three lengths defeating last start winner, Mandeville Rocker and The Landing.

This galloper is part-owned by Tambo club stalwart Billy Rogers, and Bill indicated post-race the mare has a likening for this track having won three from four in its last start the 26 February and also winning over 1400m.

They’ve been patient with the mare which showed promise as a two and three-year-old – and now coming to maturity – and I’m sure Mark Oates will program the future races for Portobelle carefully; more is to be seen of this galloper as she reaches maturity.

Robbie Faehr is continuing to ride in good form and in recent weeks has posted multiple winners, including doubles, and Saturday was the case again.

Prior to the win on Portobelle, he combined with Tony Williams from Charleville with a galloper called Cultural Icon, winning its maiden.

This is a three-year-old by One Gina, who is having its second run for the stable, it is an ex-Victorian provincial horse.

It is only its fifth career start, and Faehr was quite impressed with the ability, and due to the rawness this galloper showed in the run – the immaturity – it ran out comfortably to defeat Epic Reign, which had attempted to lead throughout for Craig Smith and Shane McGovern – and Rebel Wowzer an improved run into third after also being up on the pace and showing speed.

Faehr believes that Cultural Icon, even though it was only a maiden win at Blackall, has the ability to progress through the classes.

It didn’t take Roma trainer Craig Smith too long to gain a win on the day, combining with Shane McGovern and Lucky Enuff in the Alpha Ratings Band 0 – 55 handicap.

This rich enough four-year-old gelding was second up, and it recorded win number two from 15 starts when it proved a little too strong for Cozhecancan which was an impressive first-up run as he will enjoy longer distances than the 1200 metres, with Louie the Legend a promising third for the Todd Austin stable.

With less than a length covering these three runners, the form can be taken from the race, with all runners able to progress on to better wins in future.

Jockey Emma Bell recorded her first-ever ride as a senior jockey – no longer an apprentice – and it was her second day back riding at the races in 2022.

She joined with Clinton Austin on Rosaire – a four-year-old mare by Olympic Glory – that recorded win number two from 17 starts.

Ms Bell indicated post-race that Rosaire was one pace, so she used her speed to sit with the lead and proved too strong coming into the straight – was able to gain a break and maintain that to the line, defeating Wild Element and Strawberry Blonde.

Blackall trainer Clinton Austin in winning that race was the first local trainer to record a win on the day, and it started with some lucrative odds of $11.

It didn’t take long for Blackall trainer David Rewald to join in the winning proceedings with a quinella result in the Alpha Got the Rain Open Handicap over 1050 metres, when Heaven’s High – a So You Think six-year-old mare – second-up from a spell showed abundant speed to be placed right on the lead as hammers and coming into the straight gained the inside run for Ric McMahon and was able to shoot clear and hold off Zilitor, ridden by Brooke Richardson also for David Rewald.

McMahon’s strength at the finish was able to get Heaven’s High up over Zilitor by a long neck, with the Raymond Frazer trained, Vinaigrette – an improved run into third, albeit it, over five lengths away in third place.

Heaven’s High has now had six wins from 32 starts with nine minor placings and showed enough last campaign that it could be a sprinter that could be competitive in coming race meetings.

For more results from the Blackall race meeting, please visit racenet.com.au.