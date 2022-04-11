Shooter’s patron shield

Maria Pallotta; Ilfracombe Clay Target Club

Weather conditions for the Ilfracombe Clay Target Club’s Patron’s Shield were exactly as expected: sunny and windy!

This never deters our Club members or shooters from other clubs from turning up for an enjoyable day of shooting targets, especially not our honoured patron John Back who always has a keen enthusiasm for the sport.

A couple of out-of-towners were Murray Sutherland (with moral support from Terry) who both dropped in from Hamilton (Victoria), Heidi Russel (along with her entourage: Kerry, Leon and Holly) also drove over from Tambo, Duncan Ferguson and Mary Lynch travelled from Barcaldine and many members came out of the woodwork for a chance to put their name on the Patron’s Shield.

The day saw all 17 competitors shoot at 100 mixed targets in a series of 20-target events.

We started with Continental, which is a challenging event especially given the conditions Ilfracombe famously provides.

However, this did not stop Duncan from showing everyone how it’s done by shooting a possible straight up or Hendrik Naude and Justin Griffiths dropping only one target each.

Many shooters caught their stride and dropped only one target in the Double Barrel, including Joe Taylor, Justin Griffiths and Grant Bunter.

In event three, Martin Hoolihan only needed his bottom barrel to scare the targets into submission, being the only one to shoot a possible in the Single Barrel. Suzi Gunn and Xavier Brown didn’t let the breeze stop them in Points Score, steadily making improvements from earlier events.

In the Handicap, Digby Fysh out-shot everyone, being the only shooter in that event to clean up all the targets he saw – well done Digby!

Packing up occurred swifter than anyone could say, ‘who wants a drink?’ as everyone was keen to relocate to the Wellshot Hotel for lunch, refreshments and presentations.

Total scores were added up from the day’s events out of a possible 140 points and first and second winners were allocated for grades.

In combined AA/A Grades, Duncan Ferguson (129) was first and Davo Back (123) was second.

In B Grade, Justin Griffiths (120) took first and David Fysh (117) took second.

In C Grade, Digby Fysh (120) outshot his father taking first and Adrian Brown (118) took second.

The highest prize of the day was awarded to the shooter with the highest score out of all shooters.

With a total of 130 points, Pat Saunders collected his prizes and successfully added his name to the illustrious Patron’s Shield.

Congratulations to Pat and to the other winners.

Thank you to those who travelled for this event – Ilfracombe members appreciate your company and we look forward to seeing you at the next one!