Littleproud’s election promises

Michael R Williams

Winning the last election with over three-quarters of the vote (after preferences were taken into account) and another strong win in 2016, Maranoa has proven to be a safe seat for the Nationals Party and Minister David Littleproud.

Born and raised in Chinchilla, Minister Littleproud has, over the past 20 years, been a small business owner in Warwick while raising his three boys.

“I’ve forged a career in agribusiness while living and working in towns such as Miles, Nanango, Charleville, St George, Stanthorpe and Warwick,” Minister Littleproud said.

“This has provided me with an acute understanding of the important role small business and agriculture plays in creating jobs and promoting economic growth in Maranoa.

“I understand the importance of economic development as a means of building a prosperous future for younger generations and developing the capacity of health, education, agriculture, telecommunications and small business sectors.”

Minister Littleproud said the three key issues in the elections for Maranoa were communications, families and small businesses, and roads and infrastructure.

“[We need to develop] better and more equitable telecommunications to save lives, grow small business and support education,” he said.

“I’ve already secured 59 new mobile phone black spot towers across Maranoa including towers at Yaraka and on the Landsborough Highway, between Winton and Cloncurry.

“A Coalition Federal Government will also invest $1.3 billion to increase regional mobile coverage for NBN Co to upgrade the entire fixed wireless network benefitting over 40,000 premises across Maranoa.”

He argued that by cutting the fuel excise for six months, more than 79,000 in Maranoa will save 22 cents per litre on petrol to help the household budget. “More than 53,000 people in Maranoa saved $2745 thanks to tax cuts.

“Pensioners, welfare recipients, veterans and concession cardholders will receive a one-off $250 payment to help relieve costs.

“This government has also made significate changes to the Child Care Subsidy to help parents enter the workforce.”

Finally, Minister Littleproud said, building on the hundreds of millions of dollars the Coalition has spent building and upgrading road networks such as our investment in the Outback Way, the Capricornia highway and Landsborough Highway, will be critical.

The Coalition have been criticised by their opposition on a number of issues including housing, climate change, and health.

Minister Littleproud responded by saying, the federal government had created a $1 billion fund to partner with developers to help encourage the development of more housing stock despite it being the state governments’ responsibility.

“With respect to climate change the Coalition’s net zero plan is sensible and achievable, protecting traditional jobs while creating new clean energy jobs,” he said.

“I’m proud as Agriculture Minister to have created a world first Biodiversity Stewardship program that will pay farmers not just for carbon abatement but biodiversity.

“The budget introduced tax incentives for farmers to participate worth nearly $100m that will go back to farmers and regional communities.

“The government has also introduced protections within this program so that productive agricultural land is not locked up to protect regional communities.”

In terms of health, Minister Littleproud said the Coalition had spent record amounts.

“[We] have higher bulk-billing rates than the last Rudd government – meaning people are seeing their GP for free – and dispensed more than 2.2 million free or subsidised medicines across Maranoa,” he said.

“This government has invested over $6.5 billion for more services to support mental health.

“And, to attract more health professionals to work in and grow rural communities, we’ll reduce university debts for doctors and nurses who work in Maranoa. “The federal government will also support Heart of Australia Service with another $17 million to provide cardiac services in regional Australia.”

Going into the election, Minister Littleproud hopes to “secure more Country University Centres across Maranoa, which means school leavers don’t have to go to big cities to go to university.”

“Build on the over $40m investment in tourism infrastructure in the Central west like the Waltzing Matilda Centre, Stockman’s Hall of Fame and QANTAS Founders Museum.

“And, Secure more of the record $21 billion dollars announced for regional infrastructure in the budget to make living in Maranoa more attractive and to support our agricultural sector to be more efficient.”