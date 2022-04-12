Barcaldine trainer nabs third Birdsville Cup; goes back-to-back wins to become most successful Birdsville Cup trainer this century

Birdsville Race Club

The April 2022 Birdsville Races – the ‘Melbourne Cup of the Outback’ – culminated in blistering fashion today, as Barcaldine trainer Todd Austin comfortably won the iconic 1600m TAB Birdsville Cup with thoroughbred Echo Point, ridden by female jockey Brooke Richardson.

Austin nabbed his third Birdsville Cup career win, following his victory with Primed back in 2013, and French Hussler in 2019.

This makes Austin the most successful Birdsville Cup trainer since 2000, having won three of the last eight Birdsville Cups.

Owned by a syndicate including Todd Austin’s wife, Toni Austin, Echo Point was the punters’ pick going into the Cup and did not disappoint.

Toppling a quality seven-horse field, the connections of Echo Point nabbed the winner’s portion of a record $42,000 – the largest prize purse in the race’s prestigious 139-year history.

The only two female Jockeys in the Cup rode to first and second place, with runner-up Jade Doolan racing upon the John Manzelman trained Shiranda.

Part owner Toni Austin said Echo Point just ran well in Longreach, so we had high hopes for him.

“Brooke had a magic ride, it’s been a magic day,” she said.

“She stayed patient and Echo Point was comfortable.

“We couldn’t have asked for more.

Ms Austin thanked the other owners at the cup.

“We hope to be back out here in September to do it all over again,” she said.

“What a day and what a win.”

Winning jockey Brooke Richardson said Echo Point had lots in the tank.

“He’s got a lovely gentle temperament and did so well in tough conditions out here,” she said.

“Cheers to the Birdsville Race Club for putting on such a great day, and to the Austins for giving me the ride.”

Birdsville Race Club Vice President, Gary Brook said the Austins have a strong connection with the Birdsville Races.

“They’ve now won three Cups,” he said.

“It’s been another great day with good crowds and we look forward to doing it all over again in just five months’ time.”

Todd Austin has attended more than 25 Birdsville Races as both a jockey and a trainer since he was a young boy, while his wife, Toni Austin, has been attending the Birdsville Races for 20 years.

The final day of Outback Queensland’s richest two-day race-meet saw close to 3,000 revelers converge on the tiny town of Birdsville to party and punt across a stacked seven-race card, with cornflower blue skies and striking desert terrain further heating up the bumper action.

The previous day’s scorching 38-degree heat soared further, making way for gruelling race conditions, as thousands of trackside punters dressed to the nines for seven back-to-back races and an array of Outback entertainment and activities.

Outside of the race action, Fashion on the Fields was a final day highlight, with classic, contemporary, and novelty divisions for men, women, couples, and families

Much-loved television personality and 2022 Birdsville Races ambassador, Sammie O’Brien, co-judged each division with an ever-discerning eye.

As in previous years, entertainment and trackside hospitality were also key drawcards, while live music, pub festivities, and Fred Brophy’s famous Boxing troupe kept crowds bustling in the township of Birdsville itself.

Outback icon, Fred Brophy, has been taking his legendary boxing troupe to the Birdsville Races since 1978 and will do so again when the next edition of the Races kicks off this September. Showman Brophy operates Australia’s only boxing tent and is one of the last remaining travelling boxing tents in the world.

Returning for the first time since 2019, this week’s Birdsville Races were held as a history-making one-off in April, in replacement of the postponed September 2021 event. The April edition fielded 84 entries across a 13-race program, with horses, trainers, and jockeys travelling from as far afield as Mackay, Strathalbyn, Blackall, and Darwin.

The April 2022 Birdsville Races offered a record combined prize-purse of $262,500 across the two days of racing, as well as offering what is believed to be the single biggest trainer bonus in the history of Country racing in Queensland.

The bonuses offered to trainers across both editions of the April and September 2022 Birdsville Races are also expected to be the biggest in the history of Country racing in Queensland.

If a trainer wins both the April and September 2022 TAB Birdsville Cup races, they will receive up to $15,000 in bonuses.

Punters across Australia were once again able to experience all action from the Birdsville Races from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to a renewed national telecast deal between the Races and Sky Racing.

The partnership saw the full 13-race line-up televised into homes nationally via Sky Racing.

The Birdsville Races are supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and feature on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

The Birdsville Race Club follows Racing Queensland’s COVID safe requirements, mandating that all racegoers be double vaccinated to attend race meets in Queensland.

The Birdsville Races will return to Outback Queensland this 2 September.

Tickets will go on sale this May.