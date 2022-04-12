Barcaldine funding

Nine projects have received funding in the Barcaldine region that will improve the quality of life for locals in all towns, in the name of porting local jobs, businesses, and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was made possible under the third phase of the Coalition’s $3 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program, projects to be delivered include:

$610,000 for upgrades to showgrounds at Alpha, Jericho, Aramac, Barcaldine and Muttaburra

$50,000 for new air-conditioning at the Harry Redford Centre in Aramac

$900,000 to seal 2.6km on Aramac-Jericho Road

$145,000 for swimming pool upgrades at Aramac and Muttaburra

$230,000 for upgrades to the Barcaldine Town Hall

$48,332 to gravel 1km of Drummond Slopes Road

$400,000 for a 1km bitumen seal and floodway works on Narethong Road

$100,000 for a rural addressing signage project

$100,000 for a Sculpture Trail rest area upgrade

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the funding reflects Barcaldine Regional Council’s top priorities and will ensure the needs of the local community are met.

“Strengthening facilities like showgrounds, swimming pools, halls and amenities blocks provides a vital boost for local communities and delivers lasting upgrades that will benefit residents and visitors for years to come,” he said.

“With the challenges presented by COVID-19, bushfires, floods and other events, the past couple of years have been tough for communities, businesses and local councils.

“That’s why we have moved quickly to approve funding for these projects, paving the way for shovels to hit the dirt to make them a reality.”

Mr Littleproud said newly increased funding of $500 million for the extension to Phase 3 will flow through the LRCI Program to local councils across Australia, building on the $1.7 billion already approved to deliver more than 7,400 projects nationwide under the first three phases of the program.

“The $500 million Phase 3 Extension will deliver more jobs, more economic stimulus, and more of the local priority projects that communities need and deserve.”