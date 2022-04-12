SRS genetics meeting the challenge of a shearer shortage

Merino sheep with superior skin and wool traits have been mooted by SRS woolgrowers as a solution to one of the biggest crises in the history of the wool industry.

A national shearer shortage is creating headaches across the country as growers struggle to find shearers and shed staff to shear a clip worth $3.2 billion to the economy.

SRS Genetics chairman, stud breeder and sheep classer Norm Smith said sheep with Soft Rolling Skins (SRS), plainer body, a moderate frame and docility offered a genetic solution to the issue with the SRS sheep being easy to shear and manage.

“Shearing is the hardest manual job left in Australia and I take my hat off to any shearer – it’s not something on young people’s radar anymore,” Mr Smith said.

“As an industry we are slow to move even though there has been a lot of shearer training – the facilities and sheep type should have changed by now and we shouldn’t be talking about this in 2022.

“Loose and pliable skins are an outcome of selecting for density and length using visual indicators identified by the late Dr Jim Watts including a deep, bold crimp, lustre and small bundles of highly aligned fibre giving the flexibility of shearing more often.

“The SRS sheep is highly profitable as it cuts an increased amount of high-quality wool, is easy care and highly fertile. Compared to the Australian Merino average of 80 per cent weaning, SRS growers are achieving over 120 per cent weaning.”

Central western NSW shearing contractor Rod Mackander said the financial and physical benefits accrued for shearers in SRS sheds.

“Shearers in my crew will make from $700-$1000 per day shearing SRS sheep. The result is they want to keep coming back,” Mr Mackander said.

“Shearers want to go to SRS sheds because the sheep are easier to shear, the shearers have better tallies, and the shearing is easier because the plain bodies allow for cleaner blows.

“SRS sheep are great for learners as they have less wrinkle and learners can place their blows more accurately in this style of sheep.”