Reminiscing about the Ghosts of Easters Past and Chocolate

Joanne Robertson

With Easter approaching, I’ve found myself thinking of past holidays.

I realise Easter is a sacred time for Christians, but it’s also a time I associate with family.

And chocolate.

The Easter Bunny visited us in Canada, but he also came to Australia.

My siblings and I would find a chocolate egg, something like the creme eggs we see nowadays, only larger, at our breakfast place.

My better half made a nest from his hat and would more likely find sugary treats rather than chocolate, understandable in the outback.

Our kids had a combination of both traditions, making a hat nest and finding a chocolate rabbit in the morning.

(They weren’t keen on creme eggs, but both loved chocolate.)

Of course, the Easter Bunny had to be very strategic with chocolate placement, so as to prevent melting.

Both the better half and I enjoyed Easter egg hunts as kids and we made sure ours experienced the same joy.

When they were smaller, the eggs (chocolate, naturally) were placed indoors for them to find.

Later, the hunt expanded into the yard.

When they were big enough to read, they’d find clues, like a treasure hunt, the final one telling them to see Nan or Pop or Mum or Dad, as the stash was usually kept in a cool place.

When I first arrived in Australia, there was a campaign to replace the Easter Bunny with an Easter Bilby, in order to bring attention to an endangered species, an admirable aim.

However, someone pointed out the irony that the rabbit represented fertility, which makes sense, given their plague-inducing ability to reproduce, while the bilby was endangered in part because of a lack of breeding.

Oops.

The bilby never really took off, though a colleague of mine arranged for me to receive a lovely chocolate Easter Bilby, which I ate ears first, like the rabbits of old.

(Thanks, Ian).

One of my favourite memories of Easter was my dad lining up around the block of a homemade chocolate shop in our neighbourhood to get our Easter treats, when we were teenagers and he could afford to splurge a little.

Clayton’s made the most exquisite chocolate, right on the premises, and Easter was their busiest time of the year.

Often the line went on for half a mile, they were that popular.

People came from all over the city as their reputation grew, which indicates my dad’s devotion.

We rarely had chocolate outside of Easter, Christmas, and Halloween, but when I had a part-time job in high school which took me past Clayton’s, one of the first things I did when I got paid was to buy a special chocolate treat.

I savoured it all the way home and was not disappointed.

It was worth the splurge.

I’ve never tasted better chocolate, to this day.

I hope this Easter creates more fond memories for all of us in the Central West.

And brings chocolate.