Longreach producers regenerating the Rangelands

Exploring drought resilience through soil and pasture health, biodiversity, natural capital and emerging markets are all on the table at an event in Longreach on 20-21 April.

Organiser Jody Brown, Latrobe, Longreach said there were regenerative principles and practices that could help landscape managers to enhance the health of ecosystems and pastures under their care, in a manner that improved their resilience to drought.

“However, what’s lacking is access to examples of where alternative management systems have been successful in the local area, particularly in the semi-arid to arid zone,” Ms Brown said.

This is where a new project, the brainchild of a group of attendees at the Future Drought Fund funded rural leadership course in the Central West, will “fill the gaps”.

“On Wednesday, 20 April we will have a free forum at the Longreach Civic Centre from 8am-5pm, with speakers including rangeland management and restoration expert Bruce Alchin, plus speakers on landscape rehydration on extensive pastoral runs, regenerative agriculture, and improving natural capital; and, then on Thursday, 21 April we will be in the field at Latrobe, Longreach from 8.30am-3pm for a free field day where we can inspect a newly developed rehydration site, carry out soil profiling in an earth pit, learn about monitoring natural capital and more about dung beetles and pasture plants.”

SQNNSW Innovation Hub Longreach Node Manager Ally Murray said the entire project came about because of the leadership program, run by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, as attendees were given the chance to apply for funding for a project that would benefit the region.

“We know how important it is for people to see how this work is being applied in the rangelands, but not everyone will be able to make it to in-person events,” Ms Murray said.

“So, in addition to the live events, we’re creating a ‘virtual tour’ with a series of short, engaging, digital videos, so innovative graziers can see examples of where positive practice change is successfully regenerating land in their region.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud encouraged locals to attend, as it has been funding under the Coalition Government’s Future Drought Fund Drought Resilience Leadership Program.

“This is an opportunity to soak up knowledge from a dynamic range of presenters, engage in lively Q&A sessions and roll up your sleeves for some practical field day activities and demonstrations,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Wednesday’s program will host a stellar line-up of speakers who’ll be digging into how soil health and landscape ecology interact with grazing management and livestock productivity, followed by a field day at Latrobe and Arlington Park on Thursday.”

The forum and field day are free, but if you would like the attend the Wednesday night dinner on the Thomson River, tickets are $81. Bookings are essential. Please visit

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/regenerative-rangelands-forum-field-day-tickets-279654723807 or call Jody Brown on 0428 139 677.