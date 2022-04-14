Wool market review

Australian Wool Innovation

A confusing week at the Australian wool auctions, with vastly differing results being achieved between Melbourne and the other two selling centres.

Melbourne pushed higher on all Merino types by 10 to 60ac for the week whilst prices fell 10 to 25ac at the other venues.

In fact, some of the Southern regions individual micron price guides closed at levels 70 to 100ac higher, rather significant as over 50 per cent of all wool sold was in Melbourne at the better prices.

Cardings and crossbreds behaved similarly through all centres and traded within 10ac above or below current quotations.

The Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) was surprisingly 2ac lower for the week despite the Melbourne dominance in both price rises and volume sold and finished at 1367 ac/clean kg.

With the Australian dollar depreciating against all major trading currencies, the EMI when expressed in USD weakened by 1.7 per cent or 18usc to close at 1037 usc/clean kg.

The Western Market Indicator (WMI) fell 4ac to 1417 ac/clean kg.

Nationally there was 88.7 per cent clearance rate which was the highest for a few weeks.