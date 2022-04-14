Violent hooligan arrested

After stringing a series of offences throughout rural and regional Queensland, including Longreach and Alpha, a 24-year-old Brisbane man has been finally caught and changed for the alleged violent theft of a vehicle.

Initial investigations indicate, at 2am, a 19-year-old woman was in a grey Toyota Landcruiser in a Moggill Road carpark at Taringa, Brisbane.

She was approached by a man who asked her for directions, who then, allegedly, assaulted the woman, grabbing her by the neck and strangling her several times, pulling her out of the vehicle.

The woman was able to fight and run away, but it is alleged the man then stole the Toyota Landcruiser.

It is now alleged the vehicle is linked to a string of offences across South West and Central West Queensland between Sunday April 10 and April 12.

This includes fuel drive-offs in Alpha and Longreach, and across the Central Highlands.

The vehicle was recorded on Monday April 11 at approximately 6pm driving at police officers at a static Roadside Breath Testing site on the Landsborough Highway at Longreach.

On Tuesday, April 12, at approximately 2.40pm police were called into reports of a man in a Toyota Landcruiser driving dangerously in Dulacca.

It is alleged the vehicle was driving erratically, leaving the roadway and swerving into oncoming traffic causing other motorists to take evasive action.

It is further alleged the driver of the vehicle pointed what appeared to be a firearm at a passing vehicle.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device at Miles, however, the Landcruiser continued to drive on deflated tyres.

Officers pursued the vehicle until Chinchilla where the pursuit was abandoned due to safety concerns.

A second tyre deflation device was successfully deployed at Warra and police attempted to intercept the Landcruiser, where it is alleged it collided with a police vehicle before continuing along the Warrego Highway.

The vehicle was intercepted on Oakey Connection Road at Oakey, and a 25-year-old Stafford Heights man taken into custody.

He has been charged with the unlawful entry of a vehicle for committing an indictable offence at night (using violence), disabling in order to commit an indictable offence (Taringa), armed robbery (using personal violence) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear before Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, Wednesday April 13.

Investigations into other alleged offences are ongoing.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the police.