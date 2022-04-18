WIN TICKETS TO ROAD TO RODEO LONGREACH!!!

Get in quick for your opportunity to secure one of 10 possible family passes – two adults and two kids – valued at $296.

To enter email your name and email address to michael.williams@leadertoday.com.au.

There are only two weeks left until Road to Rodeo takes over Longreach and some of the best riders in the business have signed up to duke it out.

A full rodeo program will spread out over the two-day event, and a knockout country music line-up will also feature, starring national music makers and multi-award winners The Wolfe Brothers, Bella Mackenzie, Luke Geiger & Bareback, and James Johnston as well as locals Corinne Ballard and John Hawkes.

Between the rodeo action, the country music line-up, the low & slow BBQ on offer, and the iconic big outback skies under which it all will happen, Longreach is set to host a party for the ages!

The full program can be seen at www.isarodeo.com.au/road-to-rodeo-longreach/