Muttaburra Museums

The story of Andrew Andrew Cassimatis and his family is typical of that of many Greek families living in Australia today.

The Cassimatis family came from the Greek island of Kythera.

Andrew and his son George (15 years old) left Kythera for Australia in 1911, leaving his wife Anna and two younger children behind.

On landing in Sydney, both Andrew and George found work.

In Sydney, there was talk of plentiful work, and good money, in the cane fields around Bundaberg.

Before long, Andrew and George gathered a group of friends together and moved north, where they cut cane and loaded the trains.

From here they moved west for their own business opportunity.

In 1914, Andrew and his son George, having first inspected a business in Isisford, finally arrived in Muttaburra.

They first rented a small cafe owned by Mrs Devlin (Fanny Little), after this lease expired, they rented another cafe from a Mr John Ahern.

In l918, Andrew and George, having relinquished the lease of the cafe, decided to build their own general store.

The land and mud hut, further west on Bruford St, were purchased from the Eddie Beach family, and Jack Reisene constructed the building – it still stands today as a Museum.

The business initially traded groceries, drapery, hardware, mercury, and motor spirits.

They became one of the oldest agents in Australia for ‘Mobil Oil – Australia – previously known as The Vacuum Oil Company of Australia.

They bottled their own methylated spirits and kerosene, using their own label.

As a sideline, they also hired out a Talbot vehicle, and in the early l920s, George drove Hudson Fysh around on some of his forays for QANTAS.

In 1930 in Sydney, George married Stavroola Capsanis and they established their first home just on the western side of the shop.

Stavroola missed her beautiful island and family immensely.

She only spoke Greek, although she did learn some English whilst working in the shop, she never really mastered it fully.

In 1931, their first child Anna was born, in 1932 Florrie,1934 Andrew, 1935 John, and 1939 Mary.

In the early years, an ice works was incorporated into the business, the ice was made, sawed into blocks, and then delivered to the hospital, other businesses and those townspeople who had ice chests.

When refrigeration came of age, during the Second World War, the ice works were closed down.

First came the kerosene refrigerator – “The Mighty Electrolux”, and George became a sub-agent for this company.

Andrew and George purchased and ran a soft drinks factory from the Lakes family, it was situated opposite the Post Office.

Another business enterprise was the “Four Mile Gardens” south of the town, an orchard and market garden near the banks of the Landsborough River.

They built a windmill and operated a pump engine.

Oranges, lemons, mandarins, grapes, and mulberries proved fruitful, as were melons and a variety of vegetables, including asparagus. An attempt to cultivate olives was frustrating, as the trees grew well, but did not bear fruit.

A small crop of cotton was also successful.

Eddie Childerley, who worked at the gardens for many years using irrigation, would sell the produce around town from a horse-drawn cart.

Of the other employees at the gardens, a number were Chinese, including Louie Sung, known as Jacky Lock.

In the late 50s the Cassimatis store became a Bank of New South Wales Savings Agency.

Andrew Andrew died in 1942, and Stavroola took over the management of the store’s merchandise, with their daughters later, as shop assistants.

George continued to look after “the books”, and “outside work” including mechanical repairs, the ice works, and soft drinks.

He managed the engine and lighting for the R.S.L. Memorial Hall, the Gas lights and later batteries, for the Hospital, and would check the Muttaburra airstrip before any commercial planes landed.

He was a “Jack of all Trades” and very handy at making things.

If there was a crisis at the Hospital and Dr. Arratta didn’t have the necessary instrument on hand to deal with a medical problem, he would call on George to improvise.

The town’s first tennis courts (ant bed) were behind the Royal Mail Hotel.

As these fell into disrepair and the towns topography changed, George along with Neil Hall and others worked very hard to develop new bitumen courts, opposite the Cassimatis shop.

George’s two sons-in-law, Reg Manning and Johnnie Walters, both tank sinkers, contributed greatly to the construction of these courts, with the use of Reg’s plant and equipment.

George was a great supporter of the Tennis Club and was its President for some years.

During the Second World War, following a bombing scare, many children from the coast were evacuated and billeted away.

Some of them came to Muttaburra.

At the same time, in case the war should escalate to Central Queensland, three air raid shelters were built in the school grounds. George, with the help of others, dug these shelters which were cut in alphabetical shapes, with his Allis Chalmers tractor.

George Cassimatis was also a J.P and Councillor representing Muttaburra on the Aramac Shire Council.

He sat on various committees and played a significant role in the development and history of Muttaburra.

The shop finally closed its doors in 1978.

Stavroola passed away in 1977, George

in 1996 aged 100.

George and Stavroola are survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.