AgForce urges landholders to challenge land valuation hikes

AgForce

AgForce is urging Queensland landholders not to delay if they want to object to new land valuations – or risk being lumped with higher council rates and rent.

The Valuer General released new valuations today in the following 30 local government areas: Boulia, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Burke, Cairns, Carpentaria, Cassowary Coast, Croydon, Douglas, Etheridge, Fraser Coast, Gold Coast, Goondiwindi, Gympie, Ipswich, Livingstone, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Mareeba, Moreton Bay, Noosa, North Burnett, Redland, Rockhampton, Scenic Rim, Somerset, South Burnett, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, and Townsville.

Some of the highest rises are in Boulia (350 per cent), Burke (328 per cent), Carpentaria (335 per cent), Croydon (222 per cent), and Etheridge (192 per cent).

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the time for landholders to speak up was now, with objections needing to be lodged with the Valuer-General by 30 May.

“Unimproved values determine what council rates rural landholders pay and are also used to calculate leasehold rents, so it’s important the figures are right,” Mr Guerin said.

“In recent years, AgForce has assisted many members secure significant reductions in valuations, resulting in large savings, and once again we are ready to assist with our free workshops to help people assess their valuations and find out more about the objection process.

“AgForce has also prepared a property map for each member property potentially affected by this year’s valuations.”

AgForce’s valuer John Moore said responsibility for ensuring values were correct lay with landowners, not local governments.

“Unimproved values are done by mass appraisal, meaning your property isn’t individually valued so errors can occur,” Mr Moore said.

“It’s important you object to your new valuation if you believe the unimproved value is too high, because it could result in large savings in rates or rent.

“But you only have until the end of May to do so, so I urge landowners to begin the process today.”

Landowners who disagree with their valuation and are able to provide supporting information can lodge their objection online or at the address shown at the top of their valuation notice by 30 May.

If you don’t have internet access, call 1300 664 217 to request an objection kit.

Specific information on market movements in the 30 local government areas revalued in 2022 can be found on the land valuations website.