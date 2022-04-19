Rodeo’s best of the best heading west to Longreach

Road to rodeo

Meet the Moreton Sisters, two young Longreach girls set to star in the rodeo arena, along with eight-year-old Byron Kirk and 91-year-old Bob Holder.

With two weeks to go until Road to Rodeo takes over Longreach in the heart of Outback Queensland, some of the best riders in the business have signed up to battle for the titles.

The event will also welcome emerging stars, like Jacy (13) and Tyler (12) Moreton, two local Longreach girls who are just as comfortable on a horse, as they are on the ground, as well as one of the youngest and oldest competitors in the country.

Tyler Morton is 12 years old and dreams of competing in the American Rodeo circuit as a barrel racer.

She loves the speed, the turns, and the accuracy of the sport, and in two weeks at Longreach she will compete in the Junior and Open Ladies Barrel.

Her sister Jacy (13) will compete against her in the Junior Barrel, and then swap saddles for the mini-bull ride.

The girls have been riding since they were babies, you could say it’s in their DNA with their dad Scott a former bull rider who did two professional rodeo tours in New Zealand and competed nationally, and their mum Meg a country girl and horse lover.

In what will prove a moment in Australian rodeo history, Longreach will welcome one of the youngest competitors in eight-year-old Byron Kirk from Mount Isa who in 2021 shared the poddy calf ride title at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, and 91-year-old rodeo legend, Bob Holder, who may possibly be the oldest rodeo rider in the world. Between them, there are 83 years.

That’s a lot of rodeo stories to tell.

The legend that is Bob Holder hails from Cootamundra in New South Wales.

At 91 years, Bob is the oldest rodeo competitor in Australia.

He’s competed for 76 years and proudly has a place in the sport’s Hall of Fame.

He’s inspired generations of riders, including his daughter Kerrie, who is well known in the APRA circuit and is the current Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Open Barrel Champion.

All eyes will be on this father-daughter-duo at Longreach.

Eighty-three years Bob’s junior is Byron Kirk, who is making the 700km journey from Mount Isa.

His Melissa mum remembers him seeing his first PBR belt when he was two years old, and saying, “I want to get that belt.”

Also confirmed to ride at Longreach is reigning Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Open Bareback Bronc Rider Fred Osman.

He stepped out of retirement to compete last year, having won the title last in 2013.

But that wasn’t all, the Cameron’s Corner rodeo star also took out the second division Bareback Bronc title.

He’s one to watch.

Rounding out the trio of champions from the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo set to compete at Longreach is Sam Weston, who scored 140 points in the Second Division Saddle Bronc competition last year to take the coveted buckle.

Proof that rodeo is a family affair, APRA chair, and superstar, Shane Iker will compete at Longreach and said he can’t hang up his boots because he loves practicing and competing with his son, Jordan, saying “If you’re going to be beaten, why not get beaten by your son?”

Other famed rodeo names headed to Longreach include Clancy and Tenielle Middleton from Hughenden, the Ferguson family from Cloncurry, and Leanne Caban from Emerald ensuring the rodeo action will be fast, furious, and fantastic.

Road to Rodeo Longreach features a full rodeo program and a knockout country music line-up starring national music makers and multi-award winners The Wolfe Brothers, Bella Mackenzie, Luke Geiger & Bareback, and James Johnston as well as locals Corinne Ballard and John Hawkes.

Between the rodeo action, the country music lineup, the low & slow BBQ on offer, and the iconic big outback skies under which it all will happen, Longreach is set to host a party for the ages!

The Road to Rodeo series aims to create four new annual rodeo events across Queensland by 2024, representing a long-term economic injection to the state of over $4 million.

So… Pack your boots, buckles, wide-brimmed hats, and sense of adventure and see you in Longreach – BOOK NOW!