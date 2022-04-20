Optioning dentists in Winton

Michael R Williams

For some time, the Winton council has been looking into different ways to handle a lack of dental options in the Shire.

One idea the council has been optioning is to look at different outside organisations and proposing they visit the region on a more regular basis.

“We’ve had discussions with various interests for a potential mobile dental unit more regularly,” Mayor Gavin Baskett said.

“One that could come here every 4-6 weeks, for a couple of weeks would be ideal.

“We have had a proposal from [an unnamed organisation] for a significant amount of money yearly – but, we declined at offer at the time.”

Since Council was given that offer, the search for new dental options has not progressed.

“There’s just not enough dentists out there at the moment,” Cr Baskett said.

“For even doctors, councils are struggling – the Flinders Shire is struggling to secure one.

“We moved our focus from a dentist in Winton to a dental van, which I think is very important for the schools particularly the Prep and Year ones to get a regular check-up.

“This is so they can get a regular clean, and to perhaps identify any issues they may have with their teeth from an early age.”

Currently, Winton residents have to travel either to Longreach or Townsville to go to the dentist.

In Longreach, there is a three-month or longer wait for an appointment.

“The travel time would be an issue as well for people who may be socio-economically challenged,” Cr Baskett said.

“Let’s say someone isn’t able to travel, or has a few kids – it’s a full day to go to Longreach.

“It’s such an impediment; people don’t go because of those reasons.

“Many more issues can stem from not having good teeth.”

Cr Baskett said the ideal situation would be to have a full-time dentist in Winton who could then service Boulia, but said another good idea would be to have a mobile dentist service that would spend two weeks in three to four communities.