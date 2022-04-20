Said No Grazier or Cattleman Ever…

Joanne Robertson

Someone posted a meme on a farming page on social media asking people to write something they would never say as a farmer or hear about farmers.

The comments gave a glimpse into the lives of those on the land and their sense of humour, always the best way to get through each day and crisis.

The biggest issues were weather, time and livestock management, money, repairs, and maintenance.

There was so much truth, I thought I’d adapt it for graziers and cattlemen:

‘Love the weather we are having…’ said no grazier ever.

Of course, rain or lack of it is the biggest issue out here and there were comments aplenty about that.

Have you ever heard a grazier say, ‘We’ve had enough rain’ or ‘I wish it would quit raining?’

Me, either.

Okay, maybe a couple of times for the latter, but not in the last decade or so.

How about a cattleman saying, ‘Couldn’t have had a better season’ or ‘Wish it would drought’?

That last one was contributed by an old mate and put a smile on my face.

‘I have nothing to do today, I think I’ll take the day off,’ said no cattleman ever.

Nor have I heard a grazier say, ‘Thank goodness it’s Friday, I can’t wait for the weekend!’

And I doubt you’ll ever hear them say, ‘The jobs are all done; I’ve got nothing on tomorrow, think I’ll go play golf.’

And a few classics: ‘Well that was easy, followed closely by ‘Well… that went to plan’ or ‘I don’t think anything could possibly go wrong today’.

When it comes to stock, I doubt you’ll ever hear the words, ‘I’ve got enough cattle or sheep’ or ‘This livestock caper is easy’.

And you’ll never hear anyone say, ‘I love crutching wet sheep’ or ‘Huh, shearing went through with no breakdowns’ or ‘Wish cattle prices would drop again!’

A couple of my favourites were ‘My shed is big enough’ and ‘I don’t think I need any more machinery’, which definitely won’t be heard around our place.

Nor will you hear, ‘I love how everyone puts all the tools back where they belong’ or ‘I’ll throw that away’.

Then there’s, ‘That can’t be fixed’ or ‘You know, I don’t think baling twine will fix it’ or

‘A bit of wire’s not gonna hold; we’ll have to take that gate off’.

I’d say someone has definitely been eavesdropping around our place.

And here are a few miscellaneous titbits you won’t hear around the ridges: ‘Yeah, go ahead, leave that gate open; the sheep won’t notice it’ or ‘Aren’t wild dogs adorable?’ or ‘Not beef again’.

And, finally, you’ll never hear a grazier or cattleman say, ‘I get paid way too much for this.’

It seems life on the land is pretty similar, wherever you are.

I was laughing the whole way through that post, and I hope I’ve given a smile or two with this summary.