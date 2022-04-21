Easter celebrations in the west

Michael R Williams

Easter in the west is a magical time, and many people shared Easter eggs and enjoyed the weekend off.

Many also, visited local churches to share their faith.

Congregation of Central West Uniting Churches Reverend Jenny Coombes said the Easter Sunday service went well.

“Easter Sunday at the church is a celebration day, and I think we achieved that,” she said.

“But we also keep in mind the narrative of Good Friday.

“They’re two very different services.”

There was a strong turnout at the Uniting Church with many driving in from properties.

Ms Coombes said it was good to see some numbers back after Covid over the past two years.

“I think when they closed the churches down at the beginning of Covid, they didn’t realise how much people need to draw on their own spiritual,” she said.

“Spirituality can help people fight challenges, so I was glad when they reopened the services.

“It allows the support to come back for the people who need it.”

The Uniting Church and the Anglican Church had been working in tandem to cover the entirety of the Central West over the Easter break – work that is undoubtedly arduous but meaningful.

Anglican Church Reverend Anne Nixon said Easter is the big deal in the year, for her, even more so than Christmas.

“On Good Friday Jesus defeated our sins and on Sunday he rose from the dead,” she said.

Ms Nixon performed a number of baptisms over the weekend as a part of the ceremonies.

“Baptisms are wonderful because we welcome new people into the family; the church,” she said.

“Having the people come to come together and support the family of the baptised people.

“And having people come together to worship is the big deal, and then of course send them out into the community.

“Because Jesus did it for us.”

Both Ms Coombes and Ms Nixon are hoping for more locals to come to church.