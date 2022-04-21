Commemorating locals

Michael R Williams

Next Monday, Anzac Day will be held across the west, and Longreach RSL Sub Branch President Joshua Adams said there will be minor changes that allow for increased community involvement.

“It has been 107 years since the ANZAC’s landed at Gallipoli and Longreach has seen many people serve as part of the Australian and allied forces during this time both at war and at peace,” he said.

“The Longreach RSL Sub-Branch marks its 104th anniversary this year and we, as an organisation, continue to honour our objects to support the welfare of veterans and in the conduct of our days of importance such as Anzac Day.

“This year has seen some small changes to the Sub-Branch Board, with the new board consisting of me, Joshua Adams as President, Peter Coombes as Vice President, Tim Grace as Secretary and David Wilson as Treasurer.

“The board would like to thank Chris Hamilton for his service to the community as President in 2021, and as the Anzac Day Sub-Committee Chair in both 2021 and 2022.”

Mr Adams said this the Sub-Branch will look to continue in its mission to meet its objectives.

“[We have] work planned to redevelop our RSL Units thanks to the Queensland Remembers Grant Program and to finalise our ongoing memorabilia display in the Club thanks to the Commonwealth Saluting their Service Grant Program,” he said.

“Anzac Day has its foundations in the First World War, where it marked our first major engagement as a nation.

“Since this time, this day has grown as a day of remembrance for all who have done in service of Australia.”

Mr Adams said the Longreach community has had many people enlist in the military forces and serve all over the world.

“In the First World War alone some 700 men enlisted in Longreach and we have 90 names on our cenotaph recording those who died during their service,” he said.

“This sacrifice can be seen across many places in town, with our pool containing an honour list from the Second World War.”

“In addition to generational service, we have a significant number of veterans and ex-service men and women in the Longreach community, and we continue to see people leaving our town to serve our nation in uncertain times, unsure of what that service will lead to.

Mr Adams said Longreach has an enduring service history that continues to this day.

“Our enduring support from across the community, from groups such as Scouts and the Longreach Town Band over many generations, is but one testament to the importance placed in commemorating Anzac Day,” he said.

“The other indicator of how the community seeks to commemorate can be seen in the ever-increasing crowds we continue to see in all of our days of commemoration, be it in memory of an ancestor, or another person they know who has served or is currently serving.”