Muttaburra hero

Muttaburra Museums

On 19th November 1879, Donald was born in Brisbane, the first child of John and Sarah Annie (née Lodge), of Kensington Downs near Muttaburra.

After his education at Toowoomba and Brisbane Grammar Schools, Donald was engaged in clerical work before visiting Asia, where he became involved in the Boxer Rebellion.

Returning to Australia, he volunteered for the Boer War, where he was Mentioned in Despatches for rescuing a wounded trooper, and awarded the Queen’s Medal with two clasps.

Returning again to Australia, he managed Kensington Downs with his brothers, and in 1914 he married Evelyn Jardine.

He enlisted soon after the outbreak of WW1 and was appointed Captain of the 7th Light Horse Regiment.

He was transferred to the 5th Light Horse and in December 1914 embarked for Egypt, from Sydney, on the ‘A34 Persic’.

On the same passage was MG Delpratt 636, overseer at Kensington Downs, plus two station hands, DSL McLean 637 and CN Wood 635 (who all survived the war), plus a number of other men drawn from the central west.

In March 1917 Donald’s youngest brother, Percy, also enlisted, serving on the Western Front and returning safely to Australia.

From May 1915, Donald’s regiment fought at Gallipoli and he was wounded, once in May and twice in June, the last time severely, on a day when the 5th LHR suffered heavy casualties.

This wound (a bullet just below his ribs) enforced some months of recovery in England, and it troubled him for the rest of his life.

Donald re-joined his unit at the start of 1916 and fought in the Sinai.

He was promoted to Major in September 1915, and to Lieutenant-Colonel in October 1917.

He was mentioned in Despatches three times for service in Palestine and was awarded the Distinguished Service Order, the Order of the Nile (by the Sultan of Egypt), and the Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George.

His DSO was awarded “For conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty, during an advance over difficult ground, he showed great skill in keeping touch with the brigade on his left, afterwards leading his squadron in a bayonet charge against the enemy trenches, thus enabling two captured enemy guns to be removed”.

One of his commanding officers, Brigadier-General Granville Ryrie, assessed him as “An excellent officer in every way. Keen, capable and energetic, and fearless in action”.

He was knighted (KCMG) in 1932.

Donald Cameron returned to Australia in 1919, and entered politics.

He represented Brisbane for the National Party in the House of Representatives 1919-1931, represented Australia at the League of Nations Assembly twice, and was a leading spokesman for the then RSSILA (now RSL).

He represented the seat of Lilley from 1934 – 1937 and was president or patron of many social organisations.

He remained commander of the 14th LHR from 1921 to 1924 and, when a history of the 5th LHR was printed in 1926, he paid the printing costs and presented a copy to every member of the regiment.

The bottle trees in Anzac Square, Brisbane, were donated by Colonel Cameron, in memory of the Light Horse Regiments with which he had served.

In WW2 he was chairman of the NSW recruiting drive for the RAAF but retired after WW2.

His wife and only daughter predeceased him and, when he died in November 1960, his ashes were buried on Home Creek Station, Barcaldine, near the grave of the grandfather after whom he was named.