Longreach’s Buried and Forgotten Soldiers – No Longer Forgotten

In the month of April, our thoughts turn to ANZAC Day, a day of national remembrance which marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

It is a day on which we remember all Australians killed in military operations and reflect on the many different meanings of war.

Did you know that about 300 veterans are buried in the Longreach Cemetery?

And 100 of those are in unmarked graves?

There are no names, no headstones.

All that is at most of the gravesites is a pile of rocks, a simple metal cemetery peg with a ‘C’ for Catholic or ‘P’ for Protestant, and the plot number.

When World War I concluded, the Australian government promised that all ex-soldiers’ graves would be properly marked.

Alas, although there are various reasons for it, the government broke its promise and many veterans are buried across the nation without any recognition.

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group have been working hard to gain recognition for the veterans and their war service and to give their families closure and respect.

We are excited to announce that 19 of these men will now each be recognised with a plaque to be installed on their previously unmarked graves.

We have been working on the project for over a decade and it was initiated by immediate past President, Kaye Kuhn, who began researching the unmarked graves of veterans in 2012.

Last year, Kaye submitted an application for funding assistance to the WW1 Unmarked Graves Program managed by the Office of Australian War Graves (OAWG).

Funding assistance was approved for 19 of the names in the application.

It means that permission has been granted to use the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) badge on each soldier’s memorial.

Committee members have been diligently cross-checking and proofreading the all-important personal details for the plaques and co-ordinating the manufacturing and installation process.

Those veterans approved by the OAWG and who will now be recognised with a plaque at their grave at the Longreach Cemetery are:

– BECK Alfred Service number: 3357

– BRISBIN John Henry Ferguson Service number: 2008

– BRODIE George William Service number: 2932

– BYRNE Thomas Martin Service number: 1007

– CHAPMAN Alexander Austen Service number: 60766

– CLEARY, Martin Patrick Service number: 18525

– DUFF, Darcy Irwin Service number: 85

– GORHAM, George Thomas Service number: 784

– GRANT, John Joseph Service number: 2301

– HIGGS Thomas Kendall Service number: 6105

– HILLEARD Arthur John Service number: 6136

– McLEOD, John Captain

– RILEY, Martin Service Number: 2683

– ROBINSON, Matthew Service Number: 3253

– SECOMBE, Albert Thomas Service number: 13549

– THOMAS/CARTER, Leslie Clement Service number: 20097

– WALSH, Callaghan Baird Service number: 50274

– WALSH, John Joseph Service number: 2693

– WEIGHT, Stanley Service number: 2373

These men were born in various towns across Australia and some were from England and Ireland.

At the time of enlistment, their occupations included a mechanic, porter, drovers, labourers, shearers, veterinary surgeon, prospector, clerk, medical students, and station hand.

In WW1 some of these men were gunners, some were in the Light Horse, and others were in the Engineering Corps.

They served in all theatres of operation – Turkey, England, France, Egypt, Malta, and Belgium.

Stanley Weight rose to the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal “in recognition of valuable services rendered with the Armies in France and Flanders”.

Captain John McLeod also served in the Boer War and tended to horses during WW1.

Having survived the trenches and horrors of WW1 these men eventually passed away.

Some succumbed to the wounds they incurred at war, one drowned, others died from seemingly inexplicable accidents, and others died from suicide.

John McLeod died from a heart attack suffered in Longreach while on a trip to visit his brother.

For many of these men, it is likely that any surviving family members do not even know their relatives are buried in Longreach.

We would love you to visit the Cemetery to see the new plaques once they are installed by the Longreach Regional Council.

We recently discovered that the family of John Henry Ferguson(Jack) Brisbin had been working independently of us to get his grave recognised and had already had a plaque manufactured.

While at the Cemetery, please pay your respects to all the brave men and women who fought for our country.

If you have any further information about any of our veterans, please let us know.

We would also welcome more families with veteran descendants who may be buried at the cemetery to come forward to help identify the graves.

We can do research into their background and help with details. Families or our society could be eligible for further funding assistance.

Please email longreachhistory@gmail.com

We thank Mandy Egan at the Longreach Regional Council as well as the Department of Veterans’ Affairs in Canberra for their assistance as we worked through the logistics of this process.

∼ We Will Remember Them ∼

∼ Lest We Forget ∼

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible.

It gives no warranty or guarantees that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever.

If you believe any of the information may be inaccurate, please let us know.