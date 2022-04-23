Anzac Services

Michael R Williams

Anzac Day Services:

Longreach

Dawn Service at Edkins Memorial Park. Following the Dawn Service will be a Gunfire Community Breakfast at the Longreach RSL Memorial Services Club, donations to Legacy are welcome. At 8.20am an assembly for the Main Parade will then be held at the Longreach RSL Memorial Services Club. Finally, at 9am, a commemorative service at Edkins Memorial Park.

Location: Edkins Memorial Park.

Time: 5.45am

Ilfracombe

Marchers for Dawn Service to assemble at Railway Station. The parade proceeded to the windmill opposite the Wellshot Hotel for the service, followed by breakfast at the Wellshot Hotel. Then an 11.30am march assembly at the school gates followed by an 11.30 parade along Main Avenue through the Federation Gateway into Memorial Park for the ceremony. A light lunch will be provided after.

Location: Railways Station

Time: 5.45am

Isisford

Dawn Service at the Memorial Bridge then an assembly at the Eastern Town Entrance for a march to the War Memorial. Ceremony at 11am followed by lunch

Location: Memorial Bridge

Time: 5.30am

Yaraka

Dawn Service at Mount Slowcombe. Assembly at town entrance at 10am with a march to the War Memorial, a cermony, and an Anzac Day address.

Alpha

The Anzac Day March will commence at 9.00am from corner of Shakespeare and Tennyson Streets. This will be followed by the service at ANZAC Park in Tennyson Street.

Morning tea will be held in the Alpha Town Hall and will be provided by the C & K Jellybeans Community Kindergarten.

Location: Corner of Shakespeare and Tennyson Streets

Time: 9am

Jericho

The Anzac Day March will commence at 10.30am from the corner of Darwin and Bessemer Streets. This will be followed by a service at ANZAC Memorial in Darwin Street. Morning tea will be held in the Jericho Town Hall.

Location: Corner of Darwin and Bessemer Streets

Time: 10.30am

Barcaldine

The Dawn Service ceremony will commence at 5.50am – Parade will fall in by creating a half-circle and face an easterly direction.

Gunfire breakfast concluding the Dawn Service, all are invited to attend the gunfire breakfast in the Town Hall Supper Room. The march will start at 10.30am on Willow St to Ash St.

Location: Cenotaph, Ash Street

Time: 5.50am. 10.30am march

Aramac

The Anzac Day March will commence at 8.30am from the Aramac Fire Brigade in Gordon Street and proceed to the Aramac War Memorial, corner of Lodge and Gordon Street. This will be followed by a commemoration service. A light morning tea will be served in the Aramac Town Hall Supper Room.

Location: Aramac Fire Brigade, Gordon St.

Time: 8.30am

Muttaburra

A dawn service will start at 5.15am at the Muttaburra Memorial Hall by assembling in front of the Cenotaph. Ceremony will commence at 5.30am and will be followed by breakfast.

Cemetery and school wreath laying will be conducted after breakfast.

Location: Muttaburra Memorial Hall.

Time: 5.15am

Blackall

Commemorations for ANZAC Day will be held in Blackall at Memorial Park. Main march at 9am in front of Blackall Hardware.

Location: Memorial Park

Time: 5:30am

Tambo

Commemorations for ANZAC Day will be held in Tambo at the Tambo Shire Hall. Main march will assemble in front of Tambo Foodworks at 9am, morning service will follow the conclusion of the march.

Location: Tambo Shire Hall.

Time: 8.45am