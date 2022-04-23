Lloydy’s Serve

Michael Lloyd

This week marks the traditional start of many winter sports.

While our National competitions seem to start earlier or finish later as the years go on, the grassroots sport tends to stick to the change of seasons.

Out here in the West, cricket and swimming wrap up, with league, touch, tennis, soccer, netball, athletics, equestrian, AFL, squash, and hockey (yes HOCKEY) starting up.

Anyone feeling tired already?

While we might need to occasionally travel great distances to attend competitions, the chance to do multiple sports on the same afternoon, just a couple of kilometres (sometimes metres) apart is one of the bonuses of living out here.

My friends with kids in Brisbane often only do one sport, which can involve driving 30 minutes each way to training once or twice a week, plus up to an hour or more each way on the weekend for competition.

How great is Western Queensland!

Now if you are interested in one of the above sports, have a search on Facebook first for the Club’s contact details, or you can find me, or contact the Leader for more information.

And if you are outside of Longreach and some of those sports don’t have a Club, drop me a line, because I’m looking to bring tennis, AFL, and hockey to more of Western Queensland on my travels.

Now Monday sees us commemorating ANZAC Day.

A day when we pause to remember and give thanks for those who have and continue to defend our country and freedoms.

Sport seems to have always been in the culture of Australians as a way to relax, celebrate friendships and show our competitive spirit.

I noted some pictures on the internet today of Diggers playing cricket not too far from the battle lines at Gallipoli.

Locally, this weekend will see us continuing that culture with the traditional Longreach Jockey Club races on Saturday afternoon, the first inter-town Rugby League match Saturday night, and then the most iconic of Anzac Day sports, two-up, on Monday.

Monday will be a day full of activities from the dawn service to the march around the main street of Longreach.

Now I don’t often give a shout out to our local Town Band in my sports column, but take note on Monday, that to march and play a wind instrument over the kilometre or so the path is no mean feat.