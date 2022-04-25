Riders to garner warm welcome

Michael R Williams

On 29 April, riders from Brisbane will have completed a grueling journey of over 1000 kilometres to Longreach in the name of raising funds for the RFDS..

Prue Button from iButton Events has been helping organise a welcome party for the altruistic riders.

“They have put a significant amount of funding into the Wellbeing Outwest team for the RFDS,” she said.

“Every rider has to raise a minimum of $5000 as well as pay their own way, this means every single dollar goes straight to the RFDS.

“Since its inception, Ride West has donated $1.4 million to the RFDS, which is beneficial to all living in the Central West.”

Ms Button said when riders finally come into Longreach they will have “pretty tired legs”, an effort well-deserving of Longreach’s community spirit.

“It will have been a pretty long 8-days for them,” she said.

“Last time, they said, seeing everyone welcome them in made it all worthwhile.”

“We want to show our appreciation – a lot of the people on the ride have never benefited from the RFDS, so they are doing something purely to help others.

The riders will be coming in between three and four o’clock on the 29 April at Edkins Park.

“We will be having a poster competition for children on the day, and the winner will win a prize,” Ms Button said.